Gun confiscated from student at University High School

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a University High School student suspected of bringing a gun to school on Monday.

According to the Central Valley School District, the student was arrested by Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies at about 1:45 p.m. and the gun was confiscated.

The school normally has a school resource deputy, but he was away on Monday, so the Sheriff’s office responded with officers, said Marla Nunberg, the district’s director of communications.

“Due to the swift action of law enforcement this afternoon, they were able to detain a student with a firearm confiscated at University High School without any incident,” Nunberg said in a statement.

“With this rapid action, there was not a need for a lockdown at the school,” Nunberg said.

The district said it will have counselors available at the school Tuesday morning for staff and students.

“Student and staff safety is always our utmost priority,” the statement continued. “We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for students that if they see something to say something to an adult authority.”

The district did not release any information about the student suspect.