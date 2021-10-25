In the Kitchen With Ricky: Winning recipe – mossy crumble brownies from ‘Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween’ victory

By Ricky Webster For The Spokesman-Review

Halloween is upon us, and this holiday is all about the treats and candy. If you’ve tuned in to “Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” on Peacock Premium, then you saw that I created some creepy and fearful goodies for our team Bone Appetit’s $20,000 win last Thursday.

I have included a recipe variation for one of the tasting elements in this week’s In the Kitchen With Ricky. This is for the brownie that Martha Stewart said was way too messy for a party. I made this recipe a bit more approachable; however, there are still a few different components.

I assure you if you just make the nutty brownies, they’d be great served up all by themselves. Happy Halloween from my kitchen to yours.

Mossy Crumble Brownies

Moss crumble:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

6 drops green gel food coloring (or enough till desired shade is achieved)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup almond flour

⅓ cup white chocolate, chips or chopped pieces

Preheat an oven to 325 degrees.

Combine the gel food coloring into the butter and whisk.

Add in all the remaining ingredients and mix until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Loosely crumble the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned.

While still warm, break up any large pieces of crumble.

Set aside and cool to room temperature.

Nutty brownies:

½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 cup dark chocolate, chopped

3 large eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup salted roasted peanuts or almonds, chopped

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate and the butter together in intervals of 30 seconds, until smooth.

Mix the eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt with a whisk until the sugar is fully incorporated.

Add the chocolate butter mixture into the egg batter and mix until fully combined.

Add the sifted flour and mix until the flour is incorporated.

Fold in the peanuts or almonds until combined.

Pour the batter into a sprayed and parchment-lined 9-inch-by-13-inch metal baking pan.

Bake at 325 degrees for about 35 minutes, rotating the pan about halfway through.

The brownies are done when they are set and start to pull away from the pan.

Remove from the oven and cool.

Ganache:

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup dark chocolate, chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

In a small pot, bring the heavy cream, honey and salt to a boil.

Remove from the heat, pour the hot mixture over the chocolate and whisk to combine.

Let cool to about body temperature, then add in the butter, combining with a whisk, until incorporated.

Let sit until cool before topping the brownies.

Assembly:

When brownies are cool, you can assemble.

Spread the room temperature ganache evenly over the brownies and then top with the moss crumble.

Place the brownies in the fridge for at least an hour so they are easier to cut.

Cut into desired portions and serve.

Yield: about 24 servings

Local award-winning chef and Rind and Wheat owner Ricky Webster can be reached at ricky@rindandwheat.com. Follow Webster on Instagram @rickycaker.