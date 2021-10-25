Man dies in semi-truck crash in Kootenai County

A man died Monday morning after a semitruck drove off the road and crashed into a tree near Loffs Bay Road in Kootenai County.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a release the driver of a semitruck, identified as David J. Ohler, 50, was negotiating a curve in the road when the truck left the road and struck a tree.

Officers found the truck about 30 to 40 feet down an embankment in the road near Loffs Bay Road and South Nolan Drive. Ohler, who was from Colbert, died at the scene, the sheriff’s release said.

Alcohol did not appear to be involved in the accident, the sheriff’s office said. It was not immediately clear whether Ohler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.