Six local companies agree to pay EPA fines over lead paint regulations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 office announced Monday it has reached settlements with 41 residential home renovators in Idaho, Oregon and Washington over what it says were violations of federal lead-based paint regulations.

Of those companies, six that work in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area have agreed to pay fines.

The settlements were over violations of rules for renovating homes built before 1978. Contractors are required to receive certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, which was put in place to protect against lead-based paints and other hazards.

The 41 companies agreed to pay civil fines and to certify they are complying with the rules, according to the EPA news release.

The local companies that reached settlements include Vision Built Construction Construction LLC, of Coeur d’Alene, $1,000 fine; Jahooey Inc., of Hayden, $200 fine; Done Right General Contractor, of Spokane, $200 fine; RH and Sons Contracting Services LLC, of Spokane, $1,000 fine; Mashtare Construction, of Nine Mile Falls, $1,000 fine; and Palmer Enterprises LLC, of Spokane, $200 fine.