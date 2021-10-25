Southwest College is in Kansas
UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 26, 2021
Wrong college location
North Idaho College head wrestling coach Mike Sebaaly earned a doctorate from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. Because of an editor’s error, the location of the college was incorrect in a story on Tuesday’s front page.
Misreported date, incorrect spelling
A Monday article about Rev. Andy CastroLang misreported the year she and her husband moved to Spokane. She relocated from Colorado to Seattle in 1983, a year after her husband, Jim, moved to the area. The two moved to Spokane in 2002. Also, Morag Stewart’s first name was misspelled.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.