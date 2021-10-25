The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Southwest College is in Kansas

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 26, 2021

Wrong college location

North Idaho College head wrestling coach Mike Sebaaly earned a doctorate from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. Because of an editor’s error, the location of the college was incorrect in a story on Tuesday’s front page.

Misreported date, incorrect spelling

A Monday article about Rev. Andy CastroLang misreported the year she and her husband moved to Spokane. She relocated from Colorado to Seattle in 1983, a year after her husband, Jim, moved to the area. The two moved to Spokane in 2002. Also, Morag Stewart’s first name was misspelled.

