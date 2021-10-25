The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 50° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 27, 2021

Baseball

World Series

Atlanta at Houston

5 p.m. (KAYU)

Basketball

NBA

Atlanta at New Orleans 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

6:30 p.m. (Root)

Memphis at Portland

7 p.m. (Root, ESPN)

Trail Blazers postgame

9:30 p.m. (Root)

Hockey

NHL

Philadelphia at Edmonton

7 p.m. (TNT)

Soccer

MLS

Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.