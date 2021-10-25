Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 27, 2021
Baseball
World Series
Atlanta at Houston
5 p.m. (KAYU)
Basketball
NBA
Atlanta at New Orleans 4:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
Memphis at Portland
7 p.m. (Root, ESPN)
Trail Blazers postgame
9:30 p.m. (Root)
Hockey
NHL
Philadelphia at Edmonton
7 p.m. (TNT)
Soccer
MLS
Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
