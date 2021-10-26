Boise mall shooting suspect in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with police

By Idaho Statesman

The suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall that left two people dead has died at a hospital on Tuesday, according to the Boise Police Department.

According to police, the suspect fired 18 rounds inside the mall before exiting, where an exchange of fire ensued between police and the suspect on North Milwaukee Street. Four other people were injured.

The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized. The officer also was injured but has been treated and released, BPD said. Two people were killed and five were wounded in Monday’s incident – with the officer and suspect among those five.

Family members have identified one of the shooting victims as a 26-year-old Boise Towne Square mall security guard named Jo Acker.

Acker identified as a transgender woman on Facebook. Some family members identified the victim as Joe or Joseph in online posts. Acker’s social media profile asks that people “(please) call me Jo.”

Acker’s sister Shawna Lannigan wrote on social media that Acker “was trying to stop an active shooter. The police said (Jo) saved people.”

Both Lannigan and another sister, Tiffany Luna, paid tribute to Acker’s life, with Luna calling the security guard “a hero” who “will be greatly missed,” and “the type of person that always wanted to help people.”

Police said in the news release that “no additional information will be released” by the department about the other victims who were treated at hospitals.

“We recognize the community has many questions and concerns. The Boise Police Department will work to make sure we get information out to the community as quickly as possible in conjunction with our investigators and prosecutors,” Police Chief Ryan Lee said Monday.