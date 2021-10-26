District 8 girls soccer roundup: Central Valley moves into 4A semifinal; four GSL 3A teams advance

Roundup of Tuesday’s District 8 4A and 3A girls soccer tournaments.

4A

Central Valley 3, Chiawana 2: Addison Reidt scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute as the Bears (10-5) erased a two-goal deficit at halftime and beat the visiting Riverhawks (12-6) in a first-round game.

CV advances to play Mid-Columbia Conference champion Richland (16-0) in a semifinal on Saturday. Chiawana falls into the loser-out bracket.

Gracie Reidt and Avery Bringhurst had a goal apiece and Abby Jay kept the Bears in the game with three saves in the second half.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The Braves (15-2) beat the visiting Tigers (8-8-2) in a first-round game in Kennewick.

LC drops into the loser-out bracket. Kamiakin advances to face Greater Spokane League champ Gonzaga Prep (13-1) in a semifinal on Saturday.

3A

Mt. Spokane 5, Ridgeline 2: Cami Hattenburg and Kylie Stiles each had a goal and an assist and the Wildcats (9-4) beat the visiting Falcons (6-8) in a first-round game.

Mt. Spokane advances to play Cheney in a semifinal on Saturday. Ridgeline faces Walla Walla in a loser-out.

Stiles’ goal, in the 54th minute, restored a two-goal advantage for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 3, Walla Walla 1: Alex Miller scored twice in the first half and the visiting Blackhawks (8-7) topped the Blue Devils (7-10) in a first-round game.

Sydney Reagan made two saves for Cheney.

Mead 1, Hermiston 0: Mason Thielman scored in the 64th minute and the Panthers (10-5) outlasted the visiting Bulldogs (3-13) in a first-round game.

Mead faces University in a semifinal on Saturday. Hermiston faces Southridge in a loser-out game.

Mia Speir made two saves for Mead. Hermiston goalie Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky faced 11 shots.

University 1, Southridge 0 (SO): The Titans (5-10-1) edged the Suns (10-8) 4-2 in a shootout in a first-round game in Kennewick.