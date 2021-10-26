A Grip on Sports: We knew the Seahawks would struggle offensively without Wilson but last’s night performance was downright scary

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Still struggling to decide what costume to wear this Halloween? May I suggest a scary one? Yep, we have your answer. The Ghost of the Seahawks Offense. All you have to do to be the most-talked about part of your Halloween party is not show up.

• That’s what’s happened since Russell Wilson’s injury. The offense hasn’t shown up. It certainly didn’t last night in the 13-10 home loss to New Orleans. Though, as we detailed in this space Monday, it was going to be difficult against the Saints even if Wilson had been healthy.

But does anyone believe the Hawks only score 10 points with Wilson in charge? Me neither.

This is, however, the hand – or is it the finger? – Seattle has been dealt. The best quarterback on the West Coast is limited to pregame pantomimes of the 2-minute drill. And the backup, Geno Smith, once a starter in the league, is limited by the mistakes of the past.

The Hawks have decent to really good wide receivers. They actually have a decent tight end. And that’s it. The offensive line is still an issue. So are the running backs, especially with Chris Carson hurt. The Rashaad Penny draft decision may go down as one of the worst in franchise history.

Add it up and without Wilson this offense is putrid. It was poor with him of course. But take his ability to make something out of little and it’s not even worth watching.

We heard a suggestion last night. Why not just throw deep three times a possession? You may hit a couple, a couple might be intercepted and, if all three fall incomplete, let Michael Dickson pin the opposing offense deep in its territory.

The problem with that strategy, while outside the box, its fatal flaw is obvious. The defense would end up being on the field for long stretches and, though improved recently, it isn’t up to it.

In actuality, besides Dickson, this 2-5 Seahawk team isn’t up to much. Certainly not up to making the postseason. Not this year.

• Another good Halloween costume? Put on a light blue suit, add a little padding, stuff the pockets with dollar bills (make sure they show) and, viola, you are Ken Griffey, Jr., M’s owner.

The Hall of Famer was introduced in that role yesterday, joining the franchise’s ownership group at a time when the team itself is on the eve of a breakthrough. The first thought most of us had? Great PR stunt.

But what if we are wrong and Griffey has actually been added to bring some baseball acumen to the upper-level offices? Or to give a player’s view of what decisions will mean? Or, even more importantly, be a voice to advocate for choices that put winning first?

In other words, spending money wisely, sure, but actually spending to improve the chances of making the postseason.

Our worry is the only way Griffey will influence how money is spent is if he offers to spend his own. This franchise opened its wallets a couple times in the recent past (remember Richie Sexson and Adrian Beltre, then later with Robinson Cano) and still never reached the promised land. The hangover from those well-meaning but ultimately unsuccessful forays seems to still reverberate upstairs.

And we’re not sure even Griffey can change it.

