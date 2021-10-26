Pierce County investigation report: Sheriff Ed Troyer violated policies in encounter with newspaper carrier

By Jim Brunner and Lewis Kamb Seattle Times

An investigation headed by former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran has found that Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer “violated policies and standards” during a January encounter when he said he mistook a Black newspaper carrier for a prowler and placed an emergency call triggering a massive police response to his Tacoma neighborhood.

“We are unable to substantiate Sheriff Troyer’s claim that Mr. Altheimer threatened to kill or harm him during that incident,” a summary of Moran’s 48-page report says. “We also find that a reasonable person could conclude that Sheriff Troyer exhibited an improper bias in his confrontation with Mr. Altheimer.”

The findings, delivered to the Pierce County Council on Tuesday, concluded Troyer committed the civil violations by using a “preponderance of the evidence standard.”

Moran’s investigation is a civil inquiry separate from a criminal probe conducted by the Attorney General’s Office, which last week charged Troyer with two misdemeanor counts for false reporting.

The Pierce County Council hired Moran to conduct a probe in April, after news reports detailed Troyer’s Jan. 27 encounter with a Black newspaper carrier that drew a massive police response to the sheriff’s West End neighborhood in Tacoma.

Among other things, the council directed Moran to resolve disputed facts and versions of the Jan. 27, 2021, incident, and to investigate whether the sheriff misused his authority and violated any criminal laws or civil policies, standards or regulations.

During the incident, Troyer, who is white, said he mistook the carrier, 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer, for a prowler and called a police-only emergency dispatch hotline to report that Altheimer was threatening to kill him.

Dispatchers categorized Troyer’s report as a high-priority “officer needs help” call, triggering more than 40 police cars from across the county to race toward the scene. Tacoma police officers, who arrived first, called off the large-scale response. After an officer questioned him, Troyer walked back his claims that Altheimer threatened him, according to a police incident report.

Troyer has since maintained he was threatened, but contends he didn’t want to pursue charges. Tacoma police have stood by their incident report.

Moran’s findings are the latest in a flurry of recent actions related to the January encounter. Last week, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office charged Troyer with two misdemeanor criminal counts of false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant. On Monday, attorneys for Altheimer filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over the incident against Pierce County.

Neither Altheimer nor Troyer were interviewed for the investigation, though the report says investigators reviewed statements that each man had previously given.

Troyer, a longtime deputy and public face of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, said in April that he welcomed an outside investigation of the matter. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In a statement last week, Troyer, who was elected sheriff in November 2020, vowed to fight the criminal charges and said he’d been unfairly targeted by Ferguson, whom he accused of trying to “de-elect” him.

“My job is to protect the citizens of Pierce county and that is what I have done for 37 years and that is what I will continue to do,” the statement said. “… As state attorney general Bob Ferguson is not protecting citizens he is creating more crime with a false narrative and causing division in our communities and empowering criminals.”

As part of the investigation, Moran’s team at the Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe law firm in Seattle conducted its own interviews, reviewed interview summaries from the AG’s office, visited sites and looked at numerous documents, video and audio recordings. The findings of the six-month probe were presented to the council on Tuesday.

The council released the report to the public Tuesday afternoon but said in a statement that members are still reviewing it.

“Because we just received the report, members need time to review the information,” Council President Derek Young said in a statement Tuesday. “Once we have processed the information, we will review potential next steps to determine how Council wants to proceed.”