Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teila Allen leads Mt. Spokane volleyball over North Central; Freeman, Riverside advance in NEA girls soccer

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 26, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, North Central 0: Teila Allen had 16 kills and the Wildcats (12-1, 8-1) swept the Wolfpack (10-3, 5-3) 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Lani Ama added two aces for Mt. Spokane. Stephanie Leach led North Central with 15 kills.

Mead 3, Ridgeline 0: Madi Zorn had 25 assists with four aces and the visiting Panthers (12-2, 8-0) beat the Falcons (7-5, 4-4) 25-22, 25-11, 25-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 1: Ellie DeAndre had 13 kills with 19 digs and the visiting Tigers (6-8, 3-5) beat the Titans (1-14, 0-8) 25-15, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Bailey Benson had eight kills and three aces and the Bullpups (9-5, 6-2) swept the visiting Bears (5-8, 3-5) 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 15 assists for G-Prep. Robyn White recorded 10 kills and two aces for Central Valley.

Cheney 3, Ferris 1: Islam Zusart had 14 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (3-12, 1-7) beat the Saxons (5-8, 3-5) 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Haleigh Ghering added 33 assists for Cheney. Kira Felchlin recorded 19 assists with 16 digs for Ferris.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 1: Maggie Ogden had 13 kills, four aces and one block and the Bantams (3-9, 2-4) beat the visiting Pirates (2-9, 0-7) 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, West Valley 1: Sophie Armstrong had 15 kills with three blocks and the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 7-0) beat the Eagles (6-6, 3-3) 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Meyers added 28 assists for Pullman. Marissa Andrews recorded 26 assists and Kennedy Kreider notched 23 digs for West Valley.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Teagan Webster had 28 assists, four aces and 14 digs and the visiting Highlanders (7-5, 6-1) beat the Knights (4-9, 2-5) 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match. Elizabeth Flahavin recorded 14 assists for East Valley.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 1: Sarah Neighbors had 17 kills, seven aces and eleven digs and the Crusaders (7-7, 6-6) defeated the visiting Gorillas (3-9, 3-8) 25-11, 25-8, 23-25, 25-18 in a Northeast 2B match.

Colfax 3, Reardan 0: Justice Brown had 22 assists with five aces and the visiting Bulldogs (13-0, 11-0) beat Reardan (8-6, 5-5) in a NE 2B match.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills, three aces and 18 digs and the Nighthawks (17-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Eagles (11-3, 5-2) 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 in a Southeast 1B match.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Pomeroy 2: Kenzi Pederson had 14 kills with 18 digs and the visiting Vikings (6-4, 5-4) topped the Pirates (5-4, 1-3) 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15 in a Southeast 1B match. Denni Fealy added 25 assists for Garfield-Palouse.

Girls soccer

Freeman 10, Newport 0: Aubrey Gregory scored three goals and the Scotties (11-6) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (2-9) in the first round of the NEA tournament. Makayla Werner added a goal and two assists for Freeman. Freeman advances to play Lakeside in a semifinal on Thursday.

Riverside 3, Colville 1: Bree Waldron, Mayson Huesfloen and Ashlee Clauson each scored and the Rams (11-6) defeated the Crimson Hawks (5-11-1) in the first round of the NEA tournament. Riverside faces Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday. Jenny Zarate scored for Colville.

St. George’s 5, Kettle Falls 2: The visiting Dragons (6-6, 2-2) defeated the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-6) in a Northeast 2B game.

Davenport 4, Reardan 0: The Gorillas (7-4, 6-3) beat visiting Reardan (5-5-1, 2-4) in a Northeast 2B game. 

