Prep roundup: Teila Allen leads Mt. Spokane volleyball over North Central; Freeman, Riverside advance in NEA girls soccer

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, North Central 0: Teila Allen had 16 kills and the Wildcats (12-1, 8-1) swept the Wolfpack (10-3, 5-3) 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Lani Ama added two aces for Mt. Spokane. Stephanie Leach led North Central with 15 kills.

Mead 3, Ridgeline 0: Madi Zorn had 25 assists with four aces and the visiting Panthers (12-2, 8-0) beat the Falcons (7-5, 4-4) 25-22, 25-11, 25-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 1: Ellie DeAndre had 13 kills with 19 digs and the visiting Tigers (6-8, 3-5) beat the Titans (1-14, 0-8) 25-15, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Bailey Benson had eight kills and three aces and the Bullpups (9-5, 6-2) swept the visiting Bears (5-8, 3-5) 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 15 assists for G-Prep. Robyn White recorded 10 kills and two aces for Central Valley.

Cheney 3, Ferris 1: Islam Zusart had 14 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (3-12, 1-7) beat the Saxons (5-8, 3-5) 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Haleigh Ghering added 33 assists for Cheney. Kira Felchlin recorded 19 assists with 16 digs for Ferris.

Clarkston 3, Rogers 1: Maggie Ogden had 13 kills, four aces and one block and the Bantams (3-9, 2-4) beat the visiting Pirates (2-9, 0-7) 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, West Valley 1: Sophie Armstrong had 15 kills with three blocks and the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 7-0) beat the Eagles (6-6, 3-3) 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 in a GSL 2A match. Keleigh Meyers added 28 assists for Pullman. Marissa Andrews recorded 26 assists and Kennedy Kreider notched 23 digs for West Valley.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Teagan Webster had 28 assists, four aces and 14 digs and the visiting Highlanders (7-5, 6-1) beat the Knights (4-9, 2-5) 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match. Elizabeth Flahavin recorded 14 assists for East Valley.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 1: Sarah Neighbors had 17 kills, seven aces and eleven digs and the Crusaders (7-7, 6-6) defeated the visiting Gorillas (3-9, 3-8) 25-11, 25-8, 23-25, 25-18 in a Northeast 2B match.

Colfax 3, Reardan 0: Justice Brown had 22 assists with five aces and the visiting Bulldogs (13-0, 11-0) beat Reardan (8-6, 5-5) in a NE 2B match.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Gianna Anderson had 12 kills, three aces and 18 digs and the Nighthawks (17-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Eagles (11-3, 5-2) 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 in a Southeast 1B match.

Garfield-Palouse 3, Pomeroy 2: Kenzi Pederson had 14 kills with 18 digs and the visiting Vikings (6-4, 5-4) topped the Pirates (5-4, 1-3) 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15 in a Southeast 1B match. Denni Fealy added 25 assists for Garfield-Palouse.

Girls soccer

Freeman 10, Newport 0: Aubrey Gregory scored three goals and the Scotties (11-6) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (2-9) in the first round of the NEA tournament. Makayla Werner added a goal and two assists for Freeman. Freeman advances to play Lakeside in a semifinal on Thursday.

Riverside 3, Colville 1: Bree Waldron, Mayson Huesfloen and Ashlee Clauson each scored and the Rams (11-6) defeated the Crimson Hawks (5-11-1) in the first round of the NEA tournament. Riverside faces Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday. Jenny Zarate scored for Colville.

St. George’s 5, Kettle Falls 2: The visiting Dragons (6-6, 2-2) defeated the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-6) in a Northeast 2B game.

Davenport 4, Reardan 0: The Gorillas (7-4, 6-3) beat visiting Reardan (5-5-1, 2-4) in a Northeast 2B game.