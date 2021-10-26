Wyman to resign as Secretary of State to assume election security lead in Biden Administration

OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is resigning to accept a job as the senior election security lead for the Biden administration.

Wyman will join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, which leads the cyber, infrastructure and election security for the country. Her resignation will be effective Nov. 19, according to a statement from her office.

“I am honored to be able to share nearly three decades of experience and expertise at the federal level to support CISA’s efforts to safeguard our election systems from cyberattacks and enhance the public’s confidence in our elections,” Wyman said in a statement released by her office.

Wyman was not available for interviews on Tuesday, according to her spokesperson.

Upon her departure, Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint a replacement who will serve until the 2022 November general election. Inslee said in a statement he will appoint a replacement in the coming weeks.

Wyman is the only Republican statewide elected official, and Republicans have served in the role for more than five decades.

“She has remained independent in the face of partisan challenges and has always done what was best for the strength of our democracy,” Inslee said of Wyman. “She is a great fit to lead these crucial efforts at the national level and I have no doubt that her expertise, energy and focus will lead to more secure elections and help restore faith in the democratic process.”

Over the past year, Wyman became a leader in election safety nationwide and continuously shot down claims from President Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Despite threats in the past year over their job administering elections, Wyman and other elections officials remained outspoken against the claims. She criticized calls for a “forensic audit” of 2020 election ballots in Phoenix.

In her role at CISA, Wyman will lead the department’s efforts to protect future elections from foreign and domestic interference. She will work with elections officials across the country to provide support and resources to protect election infrastructure.

In a statement, CISA Director Jen Easterly said Wyman was “uniquely qualified” for this role.

“Her decades of experience, unparalleled expertise, and unimpeachable integrity have earned her bipartisan respect at every level of government,” Easterly said. “Kim’s deep knowledge of state and county government will strengthen our partnerships with state and local officials and enable us to expand our outreach to smaller election jurisdictions and private sector partners.”

Wyman was elected as Secretary of State in 2012 and previously served as the Thurston County auditor. In her statement announcing her resignation, Wyman pointed to her experience as a state and county elections administrator while Washington expanded vote-by-mail statewide, installed 500 ballot drop boxes, implemented same-day, and automatic voter registration and enabled 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

In a statement on Twitter, Wyman said the most difficult part of accepting the new job was leaving the Secretary of State’s office before the end of her term.

“However, the threats to our country’s elections system continue each day and they must be met with a combined effort by IT and cybersecurity experts alongside election professionals at the local, state, and federal level,” she wrote. “The goal is clear: We must protect and defend the Constitutional pillar of our republic — elections.”