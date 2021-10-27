Gray the best choice

The best predictor of future performance is past performance. Carmen Green’s past performance as a member/president of the Mead school board tells me someone new is needed. In 2018 the state increased funding for schools statewide. The Mead school board, with Green as president, unanimously voted to use the extra money to give Mead teachers a 16% raise, knowing it would create a budget shortfall.

In May of 2019, because of the shortfall, they voted to cut programs, close the M.E.A.D. Alternative High School, and suspend the Riverpoint Academy for 2 years. Both are still closed. Loss of the alternative high school has been felt mostly by at-risk students who don’t thrive in traditional schools. That fall the board asked property owners to pay for their fiscal mismanagement through higher property taxes. The answer was a resounding NO! The only time I can recall that happening.

In 2020 the Covid pandemic changed how schools everywhere provided services. In Mead the board considered providing a livestream of class to kids in quarantine, but didn’t because of the cost.

Because of the decisions made in the past by the Mead school board, led by Carmen Green, Mead closed the alternative high school and Riverpoint Academy, cut programs, had a levy fail, and weren’t able to provide a relatively easy and inexpensive alternative learning option to quarantined kids.

With Green having such a dismal record I will be voting for BrieAnne Gray to replace her and suggest all Mead voters do the same.

Chan Bailey

Colbert