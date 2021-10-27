Megan Thee Stallion’s new Popeyes Hottie Sauce is sweet and sassy, just like the rapper

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

Grammy-winning rapper, dog mom and soon-to-be college graduate Megan Thee Stallion is about to add another title to her resume: restaurateur. Last week, she announced some good news regarding a one-of-a-kind partnership with fast food chain Popeyes that included a limited-edition Hottie Sauce, custom merch and a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, “whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community” per a news release.

While other fast food chains have already found success with various celebrity partnerships – such as McDonald’s and its special meals with Travis Scott, BTS and Saweetie and Taco Bell naming Lil Nas X as chief impact officer – this is a first for the fried chicken chain. “It was a lot more organic than people would give it credit for being,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said in reference to the collaboration. “Megan was just the most natural fit of anybody in a lot of ways – she’s from the South, she’s really authentic, has a unique style, and that big bold personality was something that I think resonated with our brand.”

But what truly takes this deal to another level is that she is now also a Popeyes franchisee. The typical contract is 20 years, and Megan will open up to five locations. The Hot Girl has always been in her bag, but now she’s in Popeyes’ bag, too, and for the long haul. “I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes restaurants,” Megan said in a news release. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur.”

The exact details for Megan’s Popeyes locations are yet to be released, but “she wants to be actively involved,” Siddiqui said. “Megan has an incredible creative vision, and she has a bunch of really fun ideas. We’re going to ensure that the restaurants are uniquely Megan.” Will they be savage? Classy, bougie, ratchet? Sassy, moody, nasty? Only time will tell.

Until then, hotties can get a sample of what that could look, or rather taste, like through the Hottie Sauce launched this week and available on the chain’s fried chicken sandwich and nuggets for a limited time. “We wanted this to be a sauce that not only reflected Megan’s style, but also was approved and was really endorsed by Megan,” Siddiqui said, so Popeyes presented her with options, and she selected the one that she liked best. “It’s sort of a spiced honey and hot sauce blend – so it’s sweet, but spicy, and I think it really does justice to her personality.”

Upon tasting it, sugar and an overall sweetness is the first thing that hits my palate, but then there’s some heat that slowly creeps in and stays at an approachable level. Fans of the chicken chain might note a similarity to the already available “sweet heat” sauce, but Megan’s version has a lively tang from the vinegar in the recipe that sets it a notch above. Though it isn’t necessarily real hot girl stuff in terms of spice, it does live up to my idea of Megan in terms of flavor.