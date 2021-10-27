Melissa Etheridge and Hinder add concert dates at Northern Quest

Alternative rockers Hinder have announced a Jan. 27 concert date at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion stage, while rock icon Melissa Etheridge will take the stage in Airway Heights on April 6.

Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at northernquest.com. Tickets for Hinder are $39-$59 and $59-$89 for Etheridge, not including taxes and fees.

This is Hinder’s first concert at Northern Quest. Formed in Oklahoma City in 2001, Hinder is widely known for its top 10 hit “Lips of an Angel.” Other hits include “Get Stoned, “How Long,” “Better Than Me,” “Without You” and “Last Kiss Goodbye.”

Hinder will take the stage with original guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey, drummer Cody Hanson, bassist Mark Rodden, guitarist Mark King and lead vocalist Marshal Dutton. Hinder was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2007. They released their sixth studio album “The Reign” in 2017 and have sold more than 4 million albums and 10 million singles.

With hit songs such as “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One” and “Bring Me Some Water,” Etheridge has won two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. Her breakout album, “Yes I Am,” was released in 1993, and her third album, “Never Enough,” produced her first Grammy win for “Ain’t It Heavy.”

In 2011, Etheridge received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is widely known as a strong activist for LGBTQ+ rights.