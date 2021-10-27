Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, celebrating Pink Floyd’s music, lands at First Interstate Center on Feb. 27

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets has announced North American dates for its Echoes Tour, with 26 stops in cities across the United States and Canada, including at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Feb. 27.

The tour kicks off Jan. 19 in Toronto and ends Feb. 28 in Vancouver, B.C. “We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” Mason said in a news release. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets is Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken. The debut North American tour of Pink Floyd’s early body of work in 2019 received rave reviews.

“This is the first time in history any setlist remotely resembling this one has ever existed, by Pink Floyd or any cover band. … The once-in-a-lifetime-ness of it all was not wasted on anyone in attendance,” Variety said.

“… A heady psychedelic workout that, simply put, all big Pink Floyd fans should experience,” the San Jose Mercury News said. “Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets: Live at the Roundhouse” is a recording from the band’s sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. For more tour and ticket information, go to thesaucerfulofsecrets.com. For more about Mason, go to facebook.com/saucerfulofsecretsofficial, facebook.com/nickmasondrums, instagram.com/saucerfulofsecretsofficial and twitter.com/nickmasondrums.