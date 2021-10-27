Seattle police shoot, critically injure suspect
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 27, 2021
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Wash. – Authorities say a wanted suspect was shot and critically wounded Wednesday by Seattle police officers outside at a shopping center in Des Moines, Washington.
KOMO reported the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. The unidentified person was taken for treatment to Harborview Medical Center, where the person was listed in critical condition.
The officers apparently saw a wanted person at the center and tried to take that person into custody. It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for.
No other injuries were reported and there were no outstanding suspects, according to a Des Moines police spokesman, who referred inquiries about the matter to the U.S. Marshal’s office.
