10 under $10 Oct. 29-Nov. 5 – ‘Blade,’ Spo-Candy Crawl, Ghoul Ol’ Fashioned Fun and Zombie Escape

1 Spo-Candy Crawl – 10 a.m. Friday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. From Friday through Sunday, use your spooky season sleuthing skills to solve a series of riddles and find all the locations on your “Spo-Candy” worksheet. When you’re done, turn in your worksheets at Whiz Kids or Sky Ribbon Café to earn a bag of treats. To download your worksheet, visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane, click on “Spo-Candy Crawl” under events and scroll to the link. For more information, call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

2 “Blade” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race while slaying evil vampires.” Directed by Stephen Norrington. 1988. Rated R. 120 minutes. For more information, visit garlandtheater.com and call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $5

3 No Clue – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Ghoul Ol’ Fashioned Fun – 4:30 p.m. Friday, Camp Dart-Lo, 14000 Dartford Drive. Camp Dart-Lo presents a weekend of family-oriented activities, haunted trails, a fortune teller, costume contest, bingo and concessions. Events continue throughout the weekend. Masks are required. For more information, visit campfireinc.org/upcoming-events. Admission: $5 for children; free for adults and children ages 2 and younger.

5 Zombie Escape: Solve the Mystery – 5 p.m. Friday, hosted online by Spokane County Library District. Follow clues and solve puzzles with a team of your choice to find the cure for a zombie virus and identify a culprit. Costumes encouraged. Open to students in sixth through 12th grades. To register, visit scld.evanced.info/signup. Admission: FREE

6 Shriner’s Halloween Hunt – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Shriners Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. Drive through the Haunted Fez Forest to hunt for hidden items, encounter ghouls, witches, zombies and other spooky characters. For more information, visit hrinerseventcenter.com. Organizers suggest a $10 donation. Admission: FREE

7 Devon Wade – 6:30 p.m. Friday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Country, rock and pop artist Devon Wade headlines MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall. For more information, visit Devon Wade Music on Facebook. Admission: FREE

8 Itchy Kitty – 8 p.m. Friday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Punk group Itchy Kitty headlines the Big Dipper with Trans Future and the Dilrods. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com. Admission: $7

9 Dragonfly – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Dance-rock cover band Dragonfly headlines the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Moose Lounge on Facebook and call (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

10 Rock Candy – 9 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock-dance group the Rock Candy Band headlines Curley’s Hauser Junction. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Rock Candy Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE