Arts Wrap: Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown visits GU, and CdA Summer Theatre does Spooky Broadway

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre presents an evening of “spine-tingling” music from Broadway’s “spookiest” shows, including “Wicked,” “The Addams Family,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Staged in Archwood Hall (618 E. Wallace Avenue, Coeur d’Alene), the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to live performances, the event will include a costume contest and silent auction. Tickets are $60.

“It will be a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun,” CdA Summer Theatre executive director Chuck Ethridge said in a news release.

Funds raised during the event will go toward producing shows slated for the 2022 summer season, including “Mamma Mia,” “Little Women: the Broadway Musical” and “Nunsense.”

“The success of fundraisers like this are more important than ever,” Ethridge said. “Each show costs more than $100,000 to produce. Every penny that is donated really does help.”

For tickets and more information, visit cdasummertheatre.com/tickets.html or email info@cdasummertheatre.com.

Poet Jericho Brown visits GU

2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown will give a poetry reading at Gonzaga at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Located in GU’s Hemmingson North Ballroom, this event is free and open to the public. Brown won the Pulitzer for poetry for his collection “The Tradition.” For more information, visit jerichobrown.com.