In brief: Shadle Park Library reopens after renovation

From staff reports

Shadle Park Library reopens after renovation

Shadle Park Library will reopen at 2 p.m. Wednesday after its multiyear $77 million bond-passed renovation.

The North Side library closed in 2019 and has since nearly doubled in size. The second busiest library location’s improved facility provides eight times the free meeting space, a children’s play space, a demonstration kitchen, a discovery garden, a drive-thru book drop, a quiet reading room and more, a news release says.

“Thanks to the support of Spokane voters and partners across the city, we have delivered on creating an innovative space that will impact our community for generations,” Spokane Public Library Executive Director Andrew Chanse said in the release.

With Shadle’s reopening, the Library’s NorthTown Mall and Indian Trail locations have closed. The NorthTown location is closed permanently, and the Indian Trail location is close temporarily for renovations until late summer .

For more information on the renovations, visit future.spokanelibrary.org.

Humane Society names new executive

Kim Reasoner-Morin has been named executive director of the Spokane Humane Society.

Reasoner-Morin will continue to prioritize vaccine and spay/neuter programs as well as helping families who are forced to re-home their beloved pets or need assistance with end-of-life compassion care, according to a SHS news release.

Noting that SHS is not on a bus line, Reasoner-Morin wants to return to taking services off-site, into the community to help community members with limited transportation. This includes holding adoption events, as well as piloting delivery of vaccination services at more accessible locations.

“I’m really excited to work with the team members, volunteers, and Board of Directors here at SHS,” Reasoner-Morin said in the release. “Their compassion and commitment to companion animals is inspiring and I’m looking forward to working with them and our mission supporters in laying the groundwork for the future of animal welfare in the greater Spokane area,” Kim states.

Reasoner-Morin, a graduate of Eastern Washington University, formerly held nonprofit positions including chief communications director and director of quality assurance and project management.

Drop-in COVID funding talk today at Ferris

The last of three open houses to discuss ideas on how to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funding will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ferris High School.

Discussions will be facilitated by city of Spokane staff who will answer questions and record ideas. Nadine Woodward, City Council President Breann Beggs and other council members are anticipated to be at the event.

“Input from our neighborhoods is extremely important so we are taking the conversation to them,” Woodward said in a city news release. “This is another opportunity for us to engage with the community on how we can use the federal funding most meaningfully for Spokane.”

Participants will begin with a short video orientation before moving to a series of tables to discuss ideas and topics in greater details. The open house is scheduled to be drop-in style so participants can arrive at any time during the two-hour session and engage for as long as they desire.

From staff and local reports