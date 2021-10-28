Prep roundup: Lilli Etter’s 17 kills lead Gonzaga Prep volleyball over North Central

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, North Central 1: Lilli Etter had 17 kills with 18 digs and the visiting Bullpups (10-5, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (10-4, 5-4) 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 39 assists for G-Prep. Stephanie Leach recorded 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces for North Central.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Teila Allen had 18 kills and the visiting Wildcats (13-1, 9-1) swept the Tigers (6-9, 3-6) 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kyla Randall added 18 digs with two aces and Leilana Ama recorded 24 assists for Mt. Spokane. Lilia Nicholson had 16 assists for Lewis and Clark.

Mead 3, Ferris 0: The Panthers (13-2, 9-0) swept the visiting Saxons (5-9, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavilable.

University 3, Cheney 1: Brigitta Maughan had 27 assists and four blocks and the Titans (2-14, 1-8) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-13, 1-8) 27-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Ridgeline vs Central Valley: Robyn White had 22 kills with 19 digs and the Bears (7-8, 4-5) topped the visiting Falcons (7-6, 4-5) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14 in a GSL match.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Maddie Kaufman had 32 assists, three aces and 14 digs and the Bantams (4-10, 3-5) beat the visiting Knights (4-10, 2-6) 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, Pullman 2: Abbey Flerchinger had 15 assists and five blocks and the visiting Highlanders (8-5, 7-1) beat the Greyhounds (10-5, 7-1) 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 in a GSL 2A match. Nicole Avery had 20 kills for Pullman.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Marissa Andrews had 11 assists, three aces and a block and the visiting Eagles (8-6, 5-3) beat the Pirates (2-10, 0-8) 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 in a GSL 2A match.

Chewelah 3, Asotin 1: Mia Bellevue had 24 assists with six aces and the Cougars (6-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Panthers (10-3, 6-3) 25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 25-9 in a NE 2B match.

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Sarah Neighbors had nine kills and the Crusaders (8-7, 5-6) swept the visiting Bulldogs (1-12, 0-9) 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 in an NE2B match. Charissa Carey added 19 assists for Northwest Christian.

St. George’s 3, Chesterton Academy 1: The Dragons (2-10, 2-5) beat the visiting Knights (1-10, 0-4) in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Northport 3, Selkirk 0: The visiting Mustangs (12-1, 10-1) swept the Rangers (1-6, 1-6) 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Emily Scrupps had eight kills and the visiting Tigers (19-5, 10-2) swept the Wildcats (8-5, 6-4) 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 in a NE 1B match. Melloney Deife had 28 assists and nine digs for Odessa.

Inchelium 3, Columbia 0: Bella Finley had four aces and the visiting Hornets (4-8, 3-7) swept the Lions (1-11, 1-11) 25-6, 25-5, 25-20 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailble.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Pomeroy 0: Ashlynn Archer had 19 kills, 24 aces and 14 blocks and the Eagles (9-2, 7-2) swept the visiting Pirates (2-5, 1-4) 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 in the first match of a Southeast 1B doubleheader. Addisen Becker added 23 assists for SJEL. Jillian Herres recorded 15 assists for Pomeroy.

Football

Skyline 42, Lakeland 21: Kenyon Sadiq rushed for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes and the sixth-seeded Grizzlies (6-4) beat the 11th-seeded Hawks (5-5) in an Idaho 4A state first-round game at Holt Arena. Devin Suko had touchdown runs of 3, 1, and 33 yards for Lakeland.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Colfax 14: Brody Boness scored on a 7-yard run with just over 6 minutes to play and the No. 4-ranked Broncos (8-0, 7-0) edged the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 4-4) in a Northeast 2B game on Thursday. Chase Galbreath threw for 195 yards and a touchdown for LRS, which completes a perfect regular season.