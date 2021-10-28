The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Lilli Etter’s 17 kills lead Gonzaga Prep volleyball over North Central

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 28, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, North Central 1: Lilli Etter had 17 kills with 18 digs and the visiting Bullpups (10-5, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (10-4, 5-4) 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kate Palelek added 39 assists for G-Prep. Stephanie Leach recorded 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces for North Central.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Teila Allen had 18 kills and the visiting Wildcats (13-1, 9-1) swept the Tigers (6-9, 3-6) 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kyla Randall added 18 digs with two aces and Leilana Ama recorded 24 assists for Mt. Spokane. Lilia Nicholson had 16 assists for Lewis and Clark.

Mead 3, Ferris 0: The Panthers (13-2, 9-0) swept the visiting Saxons (5-9, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavilable.

University 3, Cheney 1: Brigitta Maughan had 27 assists and four blocks and the Titans (2-14, 1-8) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-13, 1-8) 27-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Ridgeline vs Central Valley: Robyn White had 22 kills with 19 digs and the Bears (7-8, 4-5) topped the visiting Falcons (7-6, 4-5) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14 in a GSL match.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Maddie Kaufman had 32 assists, three aces and 14 digs and the Bantams (4-10, 3-5) beat the visiting Knights (4-10, 2-6) 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, Pullman 2: Abbey Flerchinger had 15 assists and five blocks and the visiting Highlanders (8-5, 7-1) beat the Greyhounds (10-5, 7-1) 27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 in a GSL 2A match. Nicole Avery had 20 kills for Pullman.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Marissa Andrews had 11 assists, three aces and a block and the visiting Eagles (8-6, 5-3) beat the Pirates (2-10, 0-8) 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 in a GSL 2A match.

Chewelah 3, Asotin 1: Mia Bellevue had 24 assists with six aces and the Cougars (6-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Panthers (10-3, 6-3) 25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 25-9 in a NE 2B match.

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Sarah Neighbors had nine kills and the Crusaders (8-7, 5-6) swept the visiting Bulldogs (1-12, 0-9) 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 in an NE2B match. Charissa Carey added 19 assists for Northwest Christian.

St. George’s 3, Chesterton Academy 1: The Dragons (2-10, 2-5) beat the visiting Knights (1-10, 0-4) in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Northport 3, Selkirk 0: The visiting Mustangs (12-1, 10-1) swept the Rangers (1-6, 1-6) 25-22, 25-8, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Emily Scrupps had eight kills and the visiting Tigers (19-5, 10-2) swept the Wildcats (8-5, 6-4) 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 in a NE 1B match. Melloney Deife had 28 assists and nine digs for Odessa.

Inchelium 3, Columbia 0: Bella Finley had four aces and the visiting Hornets (4-8, 3-7) swept the Lions (1-11, 1-11) 25-6, 25-5, 25-20 in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailble.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Pomeroy 0: Ashlynn Archer had 19 kills, 24 aces and 14 blocks and the Eagles (9-2, 7-2) swept the visiting Pirates (2-5, 1-4) 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 in the first match of a Southeast 1B doubleheader. Addisen Becker added 23 assists for SJEL. Jillian Herres recorded 15 assists for Pomeroy.

Football

Skyline 42, Lakeland 21: Kenyon Sadiq rushed for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes and the sixth-seeded Grizzlies (6-4) beat the 11th-seeded Hawks (5-5) in an Idaho 4A state first-round game at Holt Arena. Devin Suko had touchdown runs of 3, 1, and 33 yards for Lakeland. 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15, Colfax 14: Brody Boness scored on a 7-yard run with just over 6 minutes to play and the No. 4-ranked Broncos (8-0, 7-0) edged the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 4-4) in a Northeast 2B game on Thursday. Chase Galbreath threw for 195 yards and a touchdown for LRS, which completes a perfect regular season.

