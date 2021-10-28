Several Spokane-area ski swaps cancelled, Ski and Snowboard Expo temporarily fills gap this weekend

The pandemic has forced several regional ski swaps to cancel this year, including the annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol swap.

In its place will be the Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo, organizer Dale Roberts said.

“Ski patrol made the decision that they were not able to put on the event this year,” said Roberts, who has been promoting ski swaps for roughly a decade, mostly in Utah. “Their vendors still needed to have the event.”

This is likely the Expo’s only year, assuming that ski patrol runs a swap in 2022.

The Mt. Spokane Ski Swap, which helps fund the nonprofit Spokane Ski Patrol, announced its annual swap was canceled for the second straight year in early October.

“Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol’s mission is to provide the highest degree of public safety, whether on the mountain or at our annual Ski Swap. As a first responder organization whose mission is to protect and serve our skiing community, amidst the current conditions of this ongoing pandemic, MSSP has arrived at the painfully difficult decision to cancel the Ski Swap for the second year in a row,” according to a statement released by the nonprofit. “We know this decision greatly affects our ski shop partners as well as our community who’ve missed out on our annual Swap now for two years running. Several of our shop partners have decided to hold their own gear exchange event the same weekend we had planned for Ski Swap.”

Kootenai County’s “Winter Swap” was also canceled.

The Spokane Ski and Snowboard Expo is scheduled for Friday (4 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center (404 N. Havana St).

Expo tickets cost $5 for anyone 12 or older. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the local food bank, according to Roberts.

Consignment drop off starts Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gear can’t be older than 10 years and must be gently used. The expo will not accept any used soft goods, such as hats, pants and jackets. The expo keeps 25% of proceeds from sales.

The expo will be following all state guidelines around masking, Roberts said.

“We encourage people to make their own decision,” he said. “We will have great deals and a nice environment.”

