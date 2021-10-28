Stream on Demand: Colin Kaepernick’s life in ‘Black & White’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Colin in Black & White” (TV-14) dramatizes football legend Colin Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that inspired him to become an activist. Kaepernick narrates the six-episode limited series he created with Ava DuVernay. (Netflix)

The basketball drama “Swagger” (TV-MA) starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill is inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences as a young ballplayer on and off the court. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning stage musical is brought to the screen by director Jon M. Chu in “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13), starring Anthony Ramos in the role created by Miranda. It’s back on HBO Max.

Kid stuff: A crew of intergalactic teens heads into space in a derelict Starfleet ship in the animated “Star Trek: Prodigy” (TV-Y7), the first original “Star Trek” series created for young viewers. Kate Mulgrew reprises her role as Cpt. Janeway. (Paramount+)

Halloween highlights

A young woman (Kate Siegel) discovers there are deadly consequences to her intense hypnotherapy sessions in “Hypnotic” (TV-14). (Netflix)

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” (2021, R), the seventh film in the found footage horror series, skips theaters and debuts on Paramount+.

The horror anthology “Horror Noire” (2021, not rated) showcases short films from Black directors and screenwriters, and the documentary series “Behind the Monsters” (not rated) explores modern horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Candyman. (Shudder and AMC+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Matt Damon is an American roughneck in Marseilles to help his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit, in “Stillwater” (2021, R). Also new:

supervillain action sequel “The Suicide Squad” (2021, R) with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena;

horror sequel “Don’t Breathe 2” (2021, R) with Stephen Lang. All on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Matthias Schweighofer directs and stars in “Army of Thieves” (2021, TV-MA), a heist thriller co-starring Nathalie Emmanuel.

True stories: Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers” (2021, R) profiles the cult rock band Sparks and its founders, Ron and Russell Mael.

Streaming TV: Saweetie and a cast of sex positive puppets present “Sex: Unzipped” (TV-MA), using humor to explore human sexuality.

Amazon Prime Video

“Fairfax” (TV-MA) is an adult animated comedy about four middle school boys in Los Angeles trying to establish their cool credentials.

HBO Max

In “Women Is Losers” (2021, TV-MA), a bright and talented Catholic school girl (Lorenza Izzo) in 1960s San Francisco overcomes obstacles to chart her own future.

Issa Rae returns for the fifth and final season of her award-winning series “Insecure” (TV-MA).

Other streams

“Vera” creator Ann Cleeves writes the limited-series mystery “The Long Call” (not rated), starring Ben Aldridge as a police detective whose first murder case takes him to his hometown. (BritBox)

The limited series “Nox” (France, 2018, TV-MA, with subtitles) is a crime thriller that plunges a bank robber and the police into the sewers and tunnels beneath Paris. (Topic)

New on disc and available at Redbox

“The Suicide Squad,” “Stillwater,” “Don’t Breathe 2,” “On the Rocks”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews can be found at streamondemandathome.com.