SVFD and anti-vaxxers

It‘s outrageous that Spokane Valley Fire estimates spending 50 to 60 thousand tax dollars separating and testing anti-vaxxer employees. What teachings of what religion are they invoking? Odd they never credibly say. What next, can’t work Sundays? Legitimate medical exemptions are rare.

Two stations’ crews will be dispersed, shifts changed, other stations similarly impacted. What about crew continuity or rotating probationary firefighters through all stations? Will only the anti-vaxxers be eligible for overtime at those stations, but not the others, and vice versa? What about manning Kelly days, vacations, promotions and provisional appointments? Working the same calls as the vaccinated, or training? Mutual aid & mobilizations with vaccinated departments? Many medical calls are for elderly and/or sick people. How does that serve the citizens?

I understand IAFF Local 876 trying to keep jobs, but anti-vaxxers are disrespecting their fellow employees, the citizens and also the very concept of the union protecting them, the good of all. It’s called “public service” for a reason. The entire department will be negatively impacted. Fire them now. Some will get vaxxed. Use the $60,000+ in saved wages to pay overtime until a new recruit academy graduates. When is the next levy vote?

Vincent Quaid

Spokane Valley