Teresa (Tere) Landa: Why I’m the most qualified candidate for CVSD board

By Teresa (Tere) Landa

As we face these challenging times of COVID and social unrest, we need strong experienced leadership on our school boards to focus on learning and student success. I am Teresa (Tere) Landa. Please vote for me for Director Position 2 in the Central Valley School District. I’ll tell you why I am the most qualified candidate.

I have a deep understanding of the students and district that only comes through years of experience. During my 20 years teaching in five CVSD elementary schools, I learned that each neighborhood has its own needs and personality that are reflected in the voices of parents, educators and administrators. As K-12 curriculum director, I provided oversight for all curriculum used in the now 29 schools. I learned to work effectively with educators, parents and community members in all CVSD schools, not just the ones my own children attended. I am about serving all kids.

I was an adjunct professor at Eastern Washington University in the principal certification program. In northern Idaho I facilitated Ready for Kindergarten parent education. I’ve promoted the importance of both early learning and post-high school education including community colleges, technical schools, the military and four-year institutions. I am about preparing students for what’s next.

Additionally, I served four years as superintendent in the Newport School District, working directly with the board, educators, parents and local leaders to pass levies, remodel a middle school and build a state-of-the-art track using community support and successful grants. Moreover, through financial research, gut-wrenching decisions and assistance from former colleagues and Educational District 101, I made recommendations to the board that saved the district from the bankruptcy they faced when I was hired. I understand school funding and budgets. I am about openness and fiscal responsibility.

I also have deep roots in CVSD, which gives me a unique understanding of and commitment to the community. My grandparents were Valley pioneers. My mother, a CV graduate, served in the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) in World War II, after which she married my father, an immigrant from Mexico. They returned to Spokane Valley, where my father served as Mexican consul, and they started Spokane Valley Savings and Loan, now CHASE. Four generations of my family have graduated from CVSD, gone on to higher education and returned here to work and give back to the community. We are a diverse and patriotic family who believe in our country and in the value of education. I am about continuing and building upon CVSD excellence.

With COVID-19, our school district has faced challenges for which none of us were prepared. I’ve seen parents trying to work and supervise their children’s virtual education. I’ve watched kids struggle with online learning and social isolation. I’ve watched teachers dig deep using every resource to reach students through a computer screen. I’ve witnessed CVSD food service staff prepare and distribute food from school parking lots. I’ve seen the board strive to conduct business in a virtual format to fulfill the job they were elected to do.

I know counselors and nurses have gone the extra mile to reach out to students who were falling through the cracks due to lack of technology, adult supervision or general lack of engagement. Not all homes are created equal. To the CVSD board, staff and administration, parents and students, I applaud you for your persistence and ingenuity. There may be things that could have been done better, but I am about looking for the positive and moving forward.

Our greatest need is keeping our schools open safely with qualified staff so our students can make up for what they’ve lost. With some exceptions, in-person learning is best for kids. Learning works better in the classroom than in the living room. In school, relationships and friendships are formed. Resources can be made available for those with learning loss or suffering from mental health challenges. I am about kids enjoying sports and school activities and keeping schools open by doing whatever it takes.

Based on my years of experience and education, I feel I am uniquely qualified to serve on the board of directors. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and face the issues that are out there. I want to encourage more parent involvement and transparency in curriculum adoptions. Let’s work together to keep CVSD strong. Our kids deserve it. And I am about kids, all kids.

I hope I have your vote.

Teresa (Tere) Landa, candidate for CVSD Position 2. BA, University of Washington; MA, Whitworth University; Superintendent Certification, WSU.