Things to do in Spokane Oct. 29-Nov. 5 – Halloween events include ‘Vamps & Tramps,’ SpookWalk, Witches Ball and Boo Ball

“Vamps & Tramps” Variety Show – Featuring local drag queens and other talented performers. Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.

Zombie Escape: Solve the Mystery – Work with a team by solving clues and puzzles to find the cure for a zombie virus pandemic and identify a culprit. Costumes encouraged. Open to children in sixth through 12th grades. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup. Friday, 5-6 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Cooking Class: An Evening in Sri Lanka With Chef Lesa – Learn to make chicken kottu, a shredded chicken with veggies, chilies and served with a flat, thin-style roti bread, as well as black pork curry, a peppery, caramelized and tender pork served over basmati rice. For dessert, make a crepelike sweet pancake filled with fresh coconut and cream. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Beef Wellington Cooking Class – Learn to make this French holiday classic featuring tender beef filet smothered in mushroom duxelle and wrapped in savory butter pastry. Traditional sides of roasted root vegetables and frisee lardon salad will also be served. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

SpookWalk – Meet the ghosts of Browne’s Addition on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Meets at “The Secret Garden” behind Browne’s Bistro. Proceeds support the Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Browne’s Bistro, 1924 W. Pacific Ave. $20. (509) 850-0056.

Fierce and Fabulous Presents: A Bitchy Witches Ball – Bring out your best witchy look to win some wicked prizes. Featuring performances and drink specials. Friday, 8 p.m. Lion’s Lair, 205 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 456-5678.

Boo Ball – Drag Show with the Nyne cast at 9 p.m. and masked dancing with DJ Storme all night. Enter the costume contest with the winner taking home $300, second place taking $200, and third place taking $100. Doors at 7 p.m. Saturday. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. $10. (509) 474-1621.

Buddhist Seminar: Faith and Science – An interfaith event with discussion on “Affordable and Clean Energy” through the lenses of faith and science. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Miriam Hinostroza and panelists Dr. Palitha Kohona, Dr. Zachary Markwith, Rev. Don Castro and Rev. Dr. James Fredericks. Register at bit.ly/3rcqm49. Presented on Zoom by the Jodo Shinshu International Office. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. (509) 534-7954.

Virtual Ghost Ball – Featuring virtual auctions with items donated from local businesses and individuals. Proceeds benefit Elevation and its mission to help children with special needs have access to the therapy care they need to succeed. Register and get details at ghostball.org. Saturday, 7 p.m. Free. (509) 385-2116.

Hallowpalooza – Live music, costume contest, drink specials and more. Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Halloween Party – Spooky drink and food specials, music from DJ Teej and cash prizes for the best costumes. Saturday, 7 p.m. Bullhead Saloon, 10211 S. Electric Ave., Four Lakes.

A Night of Spine-Tingling Music – This Halloween fundraiser benefits CdA Summer Theatre. Enjoy beer and wine, treats, a silent auction and music from past spooky shows. Attendees are welcome to come in costume. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Archwood Hall, 618 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $60.

Halloween Party – Prizes, costume contests with a $500 grand prize and live music by American Bonfire. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Halloween Party – Live music by the classic rock band 3-Way Street, a costume contest, specials and ghoulish drinks. Saturday, 8 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Halloween Party – Live music, dancing and drinks. Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Ghoul Bash – A costume party extravaganza with a $200 grand prize, plus additional prizes for second and third place. Featuring live music from spooky ‘80s themed cover band Starcourt playing all the hits, and DJ Official Caleb will provide entertainment. Also enjoy a photo booth and drink specials. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Halloween Bash – Live music and prizes for the best costumes. Saturday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Hunga Dunga Halloween – Costume and dance party. Saturday, 9 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week, chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Flannery Webinar: “Challenges in Catholic Identity” – Hosted by Gonzaga University. Featuring Anthea Butler, University of Pennsylvania, to speak on white Christian nationalism; Cristina Traina, Fordham University, to speak on queer theologies; and Stacie LeBlanc, president of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, to speak on children, vulnerabilities and flourishing. Get details at gonzaga.edu/news-events/events and email religiousstudies@gonzaga.edu to register. Monday, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. (800) 986-9585.

Thomas Berry’s Vision for the Earth Community – Thomas Berry, a historian of Western and Asian cultures who created a history of religions program at Fordham University, discusses a comprehensive context for revising education in a time of ecological and climate challenges. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (719) 464-5555.

