U.S. Highway 195 closed near Uniontown after fatal semi truck crash, refrigerant leaking
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 28, 2021
A fatal semitruck crash closed U.S. Highway 195 on Thursday afternoon.
Multiple vehicles crashed 2 miles south of Uniontown at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
One person, John D. Anthony, 58, of Clarkston, died at the scene, according to WSP.
The semi was leaking nitrogen refrigerant, WSP said. The road was completely closed as of 4:20 p.m. and the Washington State Department of Transportation warned of “long delays.”
WSP said it was a chain-reaction crash that involved four vehicles, two going north on the highway and two going south. The first vehicle hit another driver, then hit Anthony’s vehicle, WSP said. The driver of the first vehicle, Blaise Cordero, 61, of Moses Lake, is under investigation.
