Cold, wet winter could be in store for region, but Halloween weekend in Spokane will be mild

The Northwest could be in for a cold, snowy winter as forecasters are calling for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.

“This pattern looks favorable for below-normal temperatures (and) above normal precipitation,” said Rocco Pelatti, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

“You can make the case that it could give us a decent amount of snow.”

He said the region is under a La Niña advisory.

A La Niña is when winds are stronger than usual and push warm ocean water toward Asia, causing cold water to come to the surface along the West Coast of North America, according to the National Ocean Service.

Those cold waters push the jet stream north, bringing heavy rains, cooler temperatures and potential flooding to the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny Halloween weekend with a high of 52 and low of 30 Saturday in Spokane.

A high of 53 and low of 29 is expected Sunday, which is Halloween.

More rain could return early next week.

Pelatti said he was unable to offer a prediction of how much precipitation the area will receive and when the snow will start falling this winter.

Last year, Spokane received a record-breaking 6.2 inches of snow one October day – the most to fall in the city during October.

It looks like that record will stand at least one more year as no snow is expected through the end of this month and early November.

Mount Spokane’s anticipated opening day for snowboarding and skiing is Dec. 4, depending on conditions and snowpack, according to its website.