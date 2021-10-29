No criminal charges expected in U.S. 195 fatality

No criminal charges are expected after a four-vehicle crash in Whitman County on Thursday killed a Clarkston man.

At about 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 195, two miles south of Uniontown, semitruck driver Blaise Cordero crossed over the median into oncoming, southbound traffic.

Cordero, a 61-year-old from Moses Lake, sideswiped one vehicle and struck another, driven by 58-year-old Clarkston resident John Anthony. Anthony died on scene.

Two of the vehicles involved were heading south and two were heading north. Cordero’s vehicle was the only semitruck.

The Washington State Patrol had initially thought the semi was leaking nitrogen refrigerant after the collision, but Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeff Sevigney said that “subsequent investigation revealed that there was no release.”

Sevigney said that the crash is still under investigation, but he noted that the Washington State Patrol doesn’t “have any indication that this was a criminal matter.”

None of the three other drivers was injured in the crash.

Sevigney said the highway was blocked from about 2:30 p.m. Thursday until about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should stay alert as weather conditions worsen with winter approaching, Sevigney said.

“Folks need to pay attention,” he said. “This was caused by a driver that crossed the centerline, which is unfortunately not all that uncommon on rural, two-lane highways.”