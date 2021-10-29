Nov. 10 Spokane Audubon online meeting to feature ‘living dinosaurs’

“The Dinosaurs Amongst Us” is the title of Kim Adelson’s presentation at the Nov. 10 Spokane Audubon Society online meeting.

Most paleontologists believe birds evolved from dinosaurs and are in fact living dinosaurs. An award-winning psychology professor for almost 30 years, Adelson switched fields to study evolutionary biology and follow her childhood avocation of paleontology. Now an avid bird watcher on the boards of the Black Hills Audubon Society and Friends of the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge , Adelson will talk about the structural and behavioral similarities between birds and dinosaurs.

“You will not only be surprised how dinosaur-like birds are, but also how bird-like dinosaurs were, and you will never think about T. rex or chickadees the same way again,” Adelson said.

Details on joining the Nov. 10 online Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s November “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Spokane Audubon is a 52-year-old nonprofit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society that advocates for birds and their habitats and connects people to nature in the Inland Northwest.