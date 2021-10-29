The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep football roundup: Shadle Park locks up top GSL 2A seed with win over Clarkston; Central Valley handles Ridgeline

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Nonleague games listed in highest classification.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 50, Ridgeline 14: Luke Abshire completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns and the visiting Bears (7-2, 7-1) beat the Falcons (1-8, 1-6). Central Valley will play a Mid-Columbia Conference crossover at Richland for a state playoff berth next week.

Ferris 32, Cheney 6: Jide Olajoyegbe and Keoni Lindsay scored two rushing touchdowns apiece and the Saxons (3-6, 3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-9, 0-8).

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27: Natreven Dickerson threw a TD pass with just over 4 minutes to play and the visiting Highlanders (6-2, 6-0) beat the Bantams (4-4, 4-2) to win the GSL 2A title.

Shadle Park secured the league’s top bid to state. Clarkston faces a three-way tiebreaker with East Valley and West Valley on Friday to decide the league’s second berth.

Pullman 24, North Central 8: Terran Page ran for 196 yards with two touchdowns and the Greyhounds (3-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-4, 1-4). North Central’s Carter Strom threw for 145 yards and a touchdown.

West Valley 35, Rogers 6: Jake Barker ran for 121 yards with two touchdowns and the Eagles (5-3, 2-2) beat the Pirates (0-9, 0-6) at Union Stadium. West Valley’s Raeson Eaton completed 9 of 14 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Northeast A

Lakeside 20, Freeman 17: Kole Hunsaker completed 20 of 28 attempts for 303 yards with three touchdowns and the Eagles (9-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Scotties (6-2, 4-2) in Nine Mile Falls. Both teams will play crossovers with the Caribou Trail League next week, with Lakeside hosting as the No. 1 seed against the CTL No. 4 and Freeman as the No. 3 seed at the CTL No. 2.

Riverside 48, Medical Lake 0: Seven Riverside players scored a touchdown and the Rams (8-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 0-4). NEA No. 2 seed Riverside will host the CTL’s No.3.

Newport 36, Colville 16: Aaron Eggleston ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns and the Grizzlies (4-4, 3-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-7, 0-5). NEA No. 4 seed Newport will play at CTL No. 1 Omak.

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 46, Mountain Home 0: Gerritt Cox scored four rushing touchdowns and the top-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) shut out the visiting Tigers (3-7) in the first round of the Idaho 4A State championships. Sandpoint will host Shelley in the quarterfinals.

Capital 44, Lewiston 13: The Golden Eagles (7-3) beat the Bengals (7-3) in the first round of the Idaho 5A state tournament.

