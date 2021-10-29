Prep football roundup: Shadle Park locks up top GSL 2A seed with win over Clarkston; Central Valley handles Ridgeline

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Nonleague games listed in highest classification.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 50, Ridgeline 14: Luke Abshire completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns and the visiting Bears (7-2, 7-1) beat the Falcons (1-8, 1-6). Central Valley will play a Mid-Columbia Conference crossover at Richland for a state playoff berth next week.

Ferris 32, Cheney 6: Jide Olajoyegbe and Keoni Lindsay scored two rushing touchdowns apiece and the Saxons (3-6, 3-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-9, 0-8).

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27: Natreven Dickerson threw a TD pass with just over 4 minutes to play and the visiting Highlanders (6-2, 6-0) beat the Bantams (4-4, 4-2) to win the GSL 2A title.

Shadle Park secured the league’s top bid to state. Clarkston faces a three-way tiebreaker with East Valley and West Valley on Friday to decide the league’s second berth.

Pullman 24, North Central 8: Terran Page ran for 196 yards with two touchdowns and the Greyhounds (3-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-4, 1-4). North Central’s Carter Strom threw for 145 yards and a touchdown.

West Valley 35, Rogers 6: Jake Barker ran for 121 yards with two touchdowns and the Eagles (5-3, 2-2) beat the Pirates (0-9, 0-6) at Union Stadium. West Valley’s Raeson Eaton completed 9 of 14 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Northeast A

Lakeside 20, Freeman 17: Kole Hunsaker completed 20 of 28 attempts for 303 yards with three touchdowns and the Eagles (9-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Scotties (6-2, 4-2) in Nine Mile Falls. Both teams will play crossovers with the Caribou Trail League next week, with Lakeside hosting as the No. 1 seed against the CTL No. 4 and Freeman as the No. 3 seed at the CTL No. 2.

Riverside 48, Medical Lake 0: Seven Riverside players scored a touchdown and the Rams (8-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 0-4). NEA No. 2 seed Riverside will host the CTL’s No.3.

Newport 36, Colville 16: Aaron Eggleston ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns and the Grizzlies (4-4, 3-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-7, 0-5). NEA No. 4 seed Newport will play at CTL No. 1 Omak.

Idaho 5A/4A

Sandpoint 46, Mountain Home 0: Gerritt Cox scored four rushing touchdowns and the top-seeded Bulldogs (5-4) shut out the visiting Tigers (3-7) in the first round of the Idaho 4A State championships. Sandpoint will host Shelley in the quarterfinals.

Capital 44, Lewiston 13: The Golden Eagles (7-3) beat the Bengals (7-3) in the first round of the Idaho 5A state tournament.