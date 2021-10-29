The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Slowpitch state roundup: Central Valley reaches 4A title game, University advances to 3A/2A championship

UPDATED: Fri., Oct. 29, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s action at the state slowpitch softball tournaments at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

4A

Central Valley 24, Moses Lake 7: Sofia Morales had five hits and drove in three runs as the visiting Bears (13-9) defeated the Chiefs (16-6) in a state semifinal.

Emily Schulhauser had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Central Valley.

CV faces Chiawana in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Central Valley 15, Bothell 1: Taylor Branum went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs and the Bears defeated the Cougars (15-3) in a first-round game.

Morales added four hits .

3A/2A

University 18, Mt. Spokane 2: Maliya Mann went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and the Titans (20-2) downed the Wildcats (20-3) in a state semifinal.

Bethany Ray went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and Jade Eldrige added four RBIs on a hit and two walks.

U-Hi faces Kelso (17-0) in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Mt. Spokane faces a loser-out game against Lake Washington at noon. The Wildcats topped Cleveland (10-7) 19-3 in a first-round game.

University 20, R.A. Long 3: Mann hit a home run with three RBIs and the Titans beat the Lumberjacks (14-6) in a first-round game.

Jenna Williamson finished 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two runs and Eldrige went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

