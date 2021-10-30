100 years ago in Spokane: The S-R blasted the Grand Coulee Dam project as ‘nonsense’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

An editorial in The Spokesman-Review declared authorities should put a stop, once and for all, to the “Columbia dam nonsense.”

It was referring to the proposed Grand Coulee Dam – a project opposed by the paper because it undercut the massive Pend Oreille irrigation proposal, favored by many Spokane interests.

The paper seized on a study by Professor O.L. Waller, chief of the engineering department at Washington State College, who declared that the Pend Oreille plan was cheaper and easier to engineer than the Grand Coulee Dam plan.

The editors said that the attitude of the dam’s supporters had become “incomprehensible.”

“It is also incomprehensible that any fair-minded and intelligent citizen of the state of Washington who will read and reflect upon Professor Waller’s statement could continue longer to menace the success of this great (Pend Oreille) project, by advocating the wild and fantastic dam and pumping plans, clearly put forward by enemies of the project or persons who want to delay its consideration at Washington.”

From the Davenport Hotel beat: Architect Kirtland Cutter was redesigning the restaurant at the Davenport Hotel to allow for a larger dance floor, a stage for an orchestra and better service efficiency.

“While the present restaurant has its charm, the new interior promises architecturally to be more correct while retaining all the attractions of the other,” Cutter said.

The effect desired “is that of a palm garden, with boxes of ferns and palms between the rows of columns.” Cutter was also planning a “fountain with lighting effects,” flanked with glass pillars filled with goldfish and “surmounted by huge balls of crystal.”