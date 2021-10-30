Cross country roundup: Mead boys edge North Central for 3A District 8 championship

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

When it comes to cross country races in Washington, Mead versus North Central always delivers. With all the history and glory that each school has built up in their storied programs over the years, the two GSL juggernauts have created one of the greatest rivalries in the state, and another chapter has been written into their storied rivalry, this time in Mead’s favor.

Mead boys cross country pulled away from North Central in a tight team race to win the District 8 3A cross country championship Saturday at the Wandermere Golf Course.

Both teams had five individuals finish within the top 20, causing the final result to be in doubt for a moment.

The difference in Mead’s 50-52 edge came down to No. 5 runner Daniel Champlin, who placed 19th ahead of NC’s No. 5 runner, who was 20th.

“We just had to treat this race like it was any other one,” said Mead head coach Austin Stuchell. “We did prep the boys in stressful situations in hope that a race like this wouldn’t make them worried and they can just come into it and execute it without being stressed.”

Mead senior Brycen Gardner placed second overall, finishing in 15 minutes, 53.17 seconds for the 5,000-meter race to lead the Panthers back to the state meet for the first time since the 2018 season.

“We are right where we wanted to be,” said Gardner. “I’m grateful for this opportunity with our coach and this team. Having a team going to state is a lot better than a personal win, and I’m glad I can share it with these boys. We’ve been taking steps, and this was the first step.”

Seniors Jonah Aden (16:11.9) and Ethan Greiner (16:24.4) finished third and fourth, respectively, leading NC to another state berth. Mt. Spokane also qualified for the state meet, scoring 70 points, led by a fifth-place run from freshman Ben Smith (16:34.86). Walla Walla junior Brody Hartley won the individual crown in 15:50.92.

Mead won the 3A girls race, scoring 25 points with five runners in the top 10, and will return to the state meet for the first time since 2015. Senior Alanna Parker was first for the Panthers, finishing as the runner-up in a time of 19:02.70. Twin sister Alexis Parker was fourth in 19:12.68.

Both Alanna and Alexis Parker each have competed at the state meet in previous years as individuals but have never gone with a team before, something both girls have been dreaming of since they first toed the line in Pasco by themselves.

“I’m so excited to bring them along because it’s so much better with a team,” said Alexis. “I’ve seen other teams on the start line at state and hope one year that’ll be us, and thankfully this year it is us.”

Finishing alongside Alexis and Alanna Parker in the top 10 were sophomores Charlotte Cullen (fifth, 19:13.56), Raegan Borg (sixth, 19:16.03), and Sophia Ferraro (eighth, 19:28.23), who each came away with personal-best times.

“We’ve all worked so hard through the pandemic, and it’s really cool to see all the hard work paying off,” said Olivia Ferraro. “Hopefully we can bring back another trophy for Mead because it’s been a long time.”

Hermiston finished second to Mead with 87 points and Kennewick was third with 93. Both teams will advance to state. Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt won the race in 17:34.30

In the 4A races, senior Audrey Thronson and the Lewis and Clark girls scored 23 points to win the district title. Thronson, who recently committed to run for the University of Tennessee next fall, led the way for LC as she won the race in 18:46.25.

“I’m extremely grateful we got to have districts in the first place,” said Thronson. “I just followed the race plan with what my coach said, and it went pretty good.”

Despite the lack of varsity experience, the LC girl’s success has been carried by their depth all season long and it showed again with five of their scoring runner all placing within the top 10.

“Everyone was nice and patient today,” said LC head coach Kevin Swain. “I think today was a huge confidence booster for them and once again made us feel really good about the depth of our team.”

While it certainly has been the leadership up front from seniors like Thronson that has put the Tigers into state title hopefuls, the LC underclassmen have played a big role in team success as well and will continue to do so when they race again at the state meet.

“We got frontrunners who are veterans that we feel confident in what they can do, but I think our success next weekend is going to look back at our three through six runners and ultimately what they can pull off,” said Swain.

Junior Nicole Bissell was Central Valley’s top finisher, placing sixth in 19:25.47. Kamiakin was third, scoring 92 points. CV and Kamiakin will advance with LC to the state meet.

Three-time defending state champion Kamiakin won the boys race with 42 points. Seniors Isaac Teeples (15:18.92) and Grayson Wilcott (15:39.09) finished first and second, respectively.

Hanford finished second with 72 points, beating out Lewis and Clark’s 74 points.

West Valley boys back in state meet

West Valley is on its way back to the State 2A meet for the first time since 2007 as the Eagles scored 39 points to win the District 8 2A meet at Shadle Park High School. The Eagles placed four runners in the top 10, led by senior Braeden Ordinario’s second-place run of 17:10.20 for the 5,000-meter race. Senior Lain Hyde, the Eagles’ only runner with any state experience, finished fourth in 17:22.40.

Pullman came away with the second and final boys spot to the state meet, scoring 48 points.

Sophomore Leonardo Hoffman was the Greyhounds’ top runner, finishing fifth in 17:30.40. Shadle Park junior Luke Hammond won the individual title in 17:06.70.

The Pullman girls secured a three-point win over GSL rival West Valley to claim the district title. Pullman runners senior Elly Kunkel (fifth, 21:05.60), junior Abigail Hulst (sixth, 21:19.70) and freshman Alison Hathaway (seventh, 21:24) were key to the Greyhounds’ win as they all finished ahead of West Valley’s second runner. Senior Kaitlyn Adamson finished second overall for West Valley, running 19:36.10.

East Valley sophomore Logan Hofstee won the individual title in 18:30.50.