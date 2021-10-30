District girls soccer: Gonzaga Prep reaches 4A title game; Mt. Spokane advances to face University in 3A championship
UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 30, 2021
Roundup of Saturday’s District 8 girls soccer .
4A
Gonzaga Prep 2, Kamiakin 1 (SO): The Bullpups (14-1) edged the visiting Braves (15-3) 3-1 in a tiebreaker to advance. Gonzaga Prep faces Richland in the district title game on Thursday.
Richland 4, Central Valley 1: Four players scored for the Bombers (17-0) in a win over the visiting Bears (10-6). Abby Jay scored for CV, which faces Lewis and Clark in a loser-out on Thursday.
3A
Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 0: Kylie Stiles scored two goals and assisted another and the Wildcats (10-4) shut out the visiting Blackhawks (8-8). Cami Hattenburg added two goals for Mt. Spokane, which faces University in the district title game on Thursday. Cheney faces a loser-out against Southridge.
University 1, Mead 0 (SO): The visiting Titans (6-10) topped the Panthers (10-6) 5-4 in a shootout to advance. Mead faces a loser-out game against Walla Walla on Thursday.
Walla Walla 1, Ridgeline 0 (SO): After a scoreless regulation and overtime, the Blue Devils (8-10) eliminated the visiting Falcons (6-9) 3-0 in penalty kicks in a loser-out game.
