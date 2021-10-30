Off the Grid: Disappointment and other ways to happiness

By Ammi Midstokke For The Spokesman-Review

Type A project manager folk like myself prefer color-coded, scheduled, measured approaches to securing happiness in life. I know this is the way to do it because I see it on Instagram.

This yoga pretzel headstand, this planner, this zen-like meme about forgiving the people who bulldoze over me, the trails I could-should-would run, and most definitely, this handmade leather purse from an artisan shop in Portland, are all part of the path to contentment of the soul and release from The Great Want.

My calendar is a bludgeoning of joyful pursuits. It is an hourly compartmentalized prescription of the things humans ought to do to be happy. So on a fall Sunday afternoon as I checked off my to-do list and noted that I did all the things, I blinked out the window in disbelief.

“Why am I not happy? I literally did all the things!”

I knew something must be missing in my equation. Perhaps I was stuck in what author and habit-scientist James Clear refers to as “The Valley of Disappointment.” This is when you do all the things all the time, but you just have to be patient for the returns on your investment. It’s a kind of religious faith at which I’ve not excelled.

Dissatisfied, I baked organic, gluten-free pumpkin bread sweetened with maple syrup and fattened with happy chicken eggs. Aside from being the most righteous bread, it was also delicious. Belly full, something was still amiss. Probably I needed bigger pants.

Unable to find the thing to make me happy despite how many pairs of leggings I own, I set about searching for what was making me unhappy. Was it the dead stink bugs in the corner? The chores my kids did not finish?

Outside, in the rain, my husband was working and looking disturbingly happy. He was bundled up and I could hear the music of his joy across the yard: saws and hammers. He had left the house hours earlier without comment. The banging and drilling were less alarming to me than when I catch him with the hedge trimmer.

That hedge trimmer definitely makes me unhappy. Only to be superseded by the flame-thrower that leaves cubed shrubs charred by overzealous flames. I swear he goes out there and pretends to be Ironman or something, slice-scorching his way across the property like a landscaping superhero.

Disgusted with his apparent pleasure, I wandered out to spread my malaise.

“What are you doing?” I asked, arms crossed over my chest.

“Making a cupboard for your water heater,” he said, his blue eyes twinkling. He was even using recycled wood.

I suddenly realized that I had not exercised on that particular day and this must be the reason I did not feel overwhelming contentment and satisfaction in my soul. I immediately put some serious banjo music on and rage-rowed 10,000 meters. If you angry-exercise, it burns the bad fumes of bitterness probably.

Grunting as I pulled furiously on the porch, I saw my husband driving his truck to and fro, wandering around with wood on his shoulders and a carpenter’s pencil in his teeth. Then I saw the steam rising from the yard.

I have always dreamed of having an outdoor bathtub. When you live off-grid on solar-powered well water, the common approach is to build a wood-fired solution. But Charlie has been running hoses and moving rocks and cutting wood since he gave me an on-demand water heater for Mother’s Day.

Note: When you find someone who knows how much you love propane heaters and earrings, marry them.

I sprang to my feet and ran into the soggy yard to find him filling a bathtub with hot water in the middle of our forested acres, surrounded by the gold-red hues of fall.

I squealed with delight and ran back into the house where I had been stockpiling bath salts and bubbles for years in anticipation of this very moment. Reappearing with a cup of hot chocolate, a thick bath robe, and the fuzziest slippers I own, I stripped and dipped a toe into the water. The warmth spread up my body like the smile across my face.

I sank into the water, kicking and splashing in the suds like a child. My husband left me there, floating in the open outdoors.

The noise of my mind quieted. The wind blew through the larch trees, caught the leaves of the aspens, and sent little gold coins to settle on the fluffy suds around me.

I poked my toes out to feel the cool air on them, the greedily sank my whole body into the water.

Across the valley, low clouds settled onto the deep green of the mountains. A cat slunk through the field. For a moment, I stopped doing and embraced being.

And I was happy.

Ammi Midstokke can be contacted at ammimarie@gmail.com.