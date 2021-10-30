TV take: Washington State’s defense proved it should be the talking point after dominant display against Arizona State

By Vince Grippi The Spokesman-Review

There is one aspect of any college football game that is hard to account for in predictions, previews or betting lines.

Turnovers. They are a simple way for, say, a 15 ½-point road underdog to build a four-touchdown lead and roll to a 34-21 victory.

Or, as Mark Helfrich said as the second half of Washington State’s upset of Arizona State began, after making a preemptive joke concerning the depth of the analysis, “You can’t turn the ball over four times.”

No, you can’t. Or five times, either, which is what the Sun Devils ended with.

But you could watch another early afternoon kick on FS1, guided for the second consecutive week by Helfrich, the former Oregon coach, and Minnesota Twins radio voice Cory Provus.

What they saw

• Helfrich opened the broadcast the same way analysts have been doing for years, giving his thoughts on how the game would unfold.

He highlighted, as he should have, the Arizona State defense, which came in tops in the Pac-12 in total defense, scoring defense and sacks. And the Cougars? Helfrich spoke mainly of how quarterback Jayden de Laura would attack the ASU defense.

Then the unmentioned Washington State (5-4 overall, 4-2 in Pac-12 play) defense forced two fumbles and an interception in the Sun Devils’ first three possessions.

A short-field-built 14-point lead became 28-0 as Arizona State failed on fourth down, missed a short field goal – after a false start negated a successful one – and fumbled again.

Helfrich’s most succinct, and correct, analysis? It came after Jayden Daniels late, over-the-middle pass was picked by a diving Chau Smith-Wade.

“Bad things happen,” Helfrich said of such late throws, but he could easily have been talking about when Arizona State (5-3, 3-2) had the ball for most of the first half.

• As the clock wound down on Jake Dickert’s first win as a head coach, Helfrich and Provus both praised the way the Cougars played. They expressed their admiration for the difference between last week – a 21-19 loss to BYU – and this one.

“His first win in very challenging circumstances,” Provus said of Dickert, who was doused in ice water right after the final horn.

• So just how come the Sun Devils, who came in tied atop the Pac-12 South play so poorly?

Provus asked Helfrich, who had a bit of experience with that while coaching the Ducks.

“It feels like a team off a bye week that’s, maybe, kinda peeking ahead to that team (USC) they’re playing next week,” Helfrich answered. “Who knows? And you’ve got a team that’s hungry, that’s trying to reset things, reset themselves, reset their culture and playing their tails off.”

What we saw

• Not enough replays.

If there is one issue with FS1 broadcasts, it’s the network – a subsidiary of Fox – doesn’t seem in any hurry to show replays.

Take the first Cougar possession. First play, actually. They had just taken a fumble away from ASU and had the ball at the Devils’ 39.

Looking to strike quickly, de Laura threw a deep out to De’Zhaun Stribling. The throw was short, but Stribling came back for it. It was called incomplete, as the officials ruled it hit the turf. It was hard to tell on first look. There wasn’t a second.

• There is a saving grace, however. The DVR’s ability to turn any viewer into a replay official. As coaches love to say, “the film never lies.”

And digital video doesn’t either. At least not during de Laura’s first-half shovel-pass interception. No, the interception wasn’t doubtful. Merlin Robertson grabbed the ball in traffic and it was ASU’s ball. But de Laura was hurt during the play, which seemed odd because he was nowhere near any traffic.

But the video showed what happened. The Sun Devils’ Anthoine Cooper was blocked out of the play but stumbled toward de Laura and didn’t stop. He closed on de Laura and, unbelievably, whacked the quarterback in the waist. Or a bit lower. Seemingly on purpose.

And de Laura, 5 yards from the action, bent over, obviously in pain.

There was no flag thrown.

• If you were wondering why the 22-yard line was painted red, you found out why with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

Provus explained it was a way to honor the two No. 22s at Utah, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, that were murdered in the past year.

Jordan was shot and killed in the offseason while Lowe, who switched to No. 22 to honor his friend, was killed the night after the Utes defeated Washington State.