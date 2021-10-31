Family Calendar – reading, writing, volunteering and video games

Online Pajama Story Time – Featuring picture books with interactive elements. Open to children ages 1-5 and their guardians. Register at bit.ly/2EePWBa. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spark Central. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

VolunTeen Council – For teens who want to volunteer for the Coeur d’Alene Library and community to meet and learn more about opportunities. Hosted on Discord. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Inklings: Teen Writers’ Group – Get feedback on writing and create new work using a variety of writing prompts. Hosted by EWU MFA student Connor Dahlin. Snacks provided. Open to children in eighth through 12th grades. Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sketchbook Club – A program for teens to chat with other teens as they draw, with a monthly contest through Instagram. Hosted in-person and on Discord. Join the Teen Discord Server by applying at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building with Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and then re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom every Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Art Club – Learn about digital design using programs like Photoshop, Procreate and Illustrator. No prior experience required. Tools provided. Open to children in fourth through eighth grades. Wednesday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Youth Printmaking: Gratitude Addition – A three-week course in which students learn the basics of printmaking and complete festive, holiday projects. Taught by Sarah Windisch. Visit eventbrite.com/o/emerge-27157729629 for more information. Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. through Nov. 18. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $80-$90. (208) 930-1876.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m., Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sketchbook Club – A program for teens to chat with other teens as they draw, with a monthly contest through Instagram. Hosted in-person and on Discord. Join the Teen Discord Server by applying at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Audubon Park United Methodist Church Youth Sunday School – Open to children in sixth through 12th grades. For more information, email Drew Homchick at drew@audubonparkumc.org. Sunday, 9-10 a.m. Audubon Park United Methodist Church, 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd. Free. (509) 327-4049.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.