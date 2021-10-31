Leave politics at home

I am appalled at the behavior of teacher Raschelle Holland regarding her protest of the vaccine mandate (“Teacher’s vaccine protest stirs controversy,” Oct. 24).

Today’s children have enough stress each day not knowing what the next is going to bring during this pandemic! Now they are living another nightmare given the idiots who are choosing to not vaccinate — something our parents and grandparents have done for hundreds of years! Back in the day everyone made the choice to get vaccinated for themselves and their communities because it was the right thing to do and in every scenario it worked!

Holland needs to leave her politics at home and if she can’t handle that simple task, perhaps she can quit her job (if she doesn’t get fired first) and maybe she can find work with Marjorie Taylor Greene. It seems to me they are both cut from the same cloth, the cloth that seems to be running amuck these days … the ignorant cloth!

Kelly Glenn

Spokane