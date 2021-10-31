Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Leave politics at home

I am appalled at the behavior of teacher Raschelle Holland regarding her protest of the vaccine mandate (“Teacher’s vaccine protest stirs controversy,” Oct. 24).

Today’s children have enough stress each day not knowing what the next is going to bring during this pandemic! Now they are living another nightmare given the idiots who are choosing to not vaccinate — something our parents and grandparents have done for hundreds of years! Back in the day everyone made the choice to get vaccinated for themselves and their communities because it was the right thing to do and in every scenario it worked!

Holland needs to leave her politics at home and if she can’t handle that simple task, perhaps she can quit her job (if she doesn’t get fired first) and maybe she can find work with Marjorie Taylor Greene. It seems to me they are both cut from the same cloth, the cloth that seems to be running amuck these days … the ignorant cloth!

Kelly Glenn

Spokane

 

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
