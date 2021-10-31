Police arrest man after 2-year-old kidnapped, killed
UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 31, 2021
Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly kidnapped and killed his 2-year-old child.
Police responded around 12:50 a.m. to a report of threats. A woman reported the father of her 2-year-old picked up the child Saturday evening and later called her making threats to harm the child, Vancouver police said in a news release.
Police said they believe the child was killed in Gresham, Oregon, the Columbian reported.
The department issued an Amber Alert around 2:30 a.m., requesting help in locating the suspect vehicle, a silver 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington license plates. Police warned people not to approach the vehicle if it was spotted.
Police later contacted the suspect, who agreed to turn himself in. He was taken into custody around 4:15 a.m. The child was found dead, the police statement said. The department has not released the suspect’s or child’s names.
