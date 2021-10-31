Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Sex or violence

A post on a neighborhood watch site described a suggestive Halloween decoration (inflatable skeletons apparently having sex) and how upon seeing it, her child allegedly proclaimed, “That’s weird!”

Would that be the same response to a Halloween display of a serial killer holding a severed head? The answer is an emphatic “NO.” Scenes of murder and death are not weird in our society. Evidently, that’s a normal part of life. But inanimate inflatable skeletons having sex, nope, not in our neighborhood. If the skeletons were in an abusive relationship, intimating the sex was not consensual, then that would be wrong. If we assume it’s consensual, wanted, and hopefully satisfying, isn’t sex a much better circumstance to see on a front lawn rather than displays of mass murder?

Society determines what is valued and what is, at the most basic level, acceptable. I would argue our society has always been more tolerant of violence than it has been love or sex. Regardless of the Halloween displays in your neighborhood (be they boning skeletons or de-boning human butchers), it’s a wonderful time to talk to your kids about the reality of violence, the sadness of death, the necessity of consent, the freedom to decorate your home or yard as you wish. To those walking by, I say, avert your eyes if what’s displayed makes you uncomfortable or fearful.

Seriously, everyone, let’s make love, not war. Happy Halloween hope it’s a screamer.

Amanda Weigum

Spokane

 

