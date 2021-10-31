The Dirt: Building permit filed for $25 million assisted-living, memory care facility on the South Hill

A site formerly home to the South Regal Lumber Yard will be transformed into a $25 million memory care and assisted-living development.

Denver-based NexCore Group, a health care real estate developer, filed a building permit application with the city to construct Experience Living at Spokane, a three-story, 122,400-square-foot memory care and assisted-living community with 95 parking spaces at 5311 S. Regal Street.

The facility will include 24-hour staff as well as dining options, fitness and multipurpose spaces to support a variety of daily and special event programs, according to the permit application.

Spokane-based Walker Construction is the project contractor. Denver-based OZ Architecture Inc. is designing the facility.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show the property owner is Vaughn’s 57th Avenue LLC, whose principal is Cyrus Vaughn. He is the founder and former co-owner of Cyrus O’Leary’s Pies, which was sold to Sara Lee Frozen Bakery in 2020.

Vaughn had planned in 2016 to build a nine-acre commercial center on the site of the former South Hill Lumber Yard, but the project failed to move forward.

NexCore Group, founded in 2004, has 95 employees and eight regional offices nationwide.

Former Shopko to be redeveloped into retail center

Developers are looking to convert a former Shopko building in north Spokane into a retail center.

Santa Ana, California-based Rich Development filed a predevelopment application with the city to remodel the 105,000-square-foot former Shopko into three retail spaces and build a 10,000-square-foot addition at 9520 N. Newport Highway.

Plans include creating a new truck loading area on the northeast corner of the existing building. About 22,000 square feet of the building will be vacant unused space, while the three tenant spaces will span a total of nearly 75,000 square feet.

National retail tenants are anticipated to occupy two of the spaces. The third tenant will be a national fitness center, according to the application.

The project’s estimated cost is $2 million.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring, according to the application.

Shopko closed its north Spokane store in 2019 after the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures” in a news release.

Bike Hub plans new store in Liberty Lake

The Bike Hub is planning a new location in Liberty Lake in a mixed-use development, according to an environmental review recently filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The phased retail and industrial development will be built on 2 acres at 2210 N. Madson Road.

Bike Hub LLC purchased the site for $400,000 in April, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

The project’s first phase consists of a 7,560-square-foot retail building that will house The Bike Hub, a barber and a wine-tasting room, according to the environmental review.

The project’s second phase calls for a 6,500-square-foot retail/industrial building.

Construction on the first retail building is slated to be complete in June.

The second retail building is estimated slated for completion in August, according to the environmental review.

Spokane-based Architectural Ventures is the project architect.

The Bike Hub has locations in the Perry District, downtown Spokane and Spokane Valley.