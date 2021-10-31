Week 10 football: Matchups for crossovers, playoffs, tiebreakers and bonus games for Greater Spokane and Northeast A leagues

We might not know all the dates and times, but we know the Week 10 matchups for all the Greater Spokane League teams, whether it’s a crossover, playoff, tiebreaker or nonleague bonus game.

4A

We’ve known the seeds of the three GSL 4A teams for a couple of weeks, but now we know who they’ll be facing.

Gonzaga Prep (9-0, 8-0) is the top seed and will host Mid-Columbia Conference No. 3 seed Chiawana (5-4) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bullpups finished No. 6 in the WIAA RPI for 4A after the regular season.

The GSL No. 2 seed is Central Valley (7-2, 7-1). The Bears travel to Richland (7-2) to face the MCC No. 2 Bombers on Friday. Game time was still to be determined.

Lewis and Clark (3-6), the GSL No. 3 seed, faces MCC No. 4 Pasco (2-7) at Union Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the 4A play-in game. The winner plays at MCC No. 1 Kamiakin (9-0) on Saturday (time TBD).

3A

The 32-team 3A matchups were released by the WIAA Sunday afternoon, but days and times were not yet available for this story due to stadium arrangements. Teams that the committee felt were in the top 16 were awarded a home game.

Mt. Spokane (6-2) is the league’s top 3A seed and will host Gig Harbor (6-3) of the South Sound Conference. The Wildcats were 18th in RPI while the Tides were 20th.

Mead (3-5) ended up with the league’s second seed due to University (4-4) having to cancel its playoff appearance due to COVID protocols.

The Panthers, 43rd in 3A RPI, face Yelm (8-0) of the South Sound, the second-highest rated 3A team in RPI.

2A

Clarkston’s loss to Shadle Park on Friday, coupled with West Valley’s win over Rogers, necessitated a three-way tiebreaker between those two and East Valley for the league’s second bid to the round of 16. All three finished with two league losses, the parameter this season for playoff eligibility.

The tiebreaker “mini-games” (two 10-minute halves) will take place Friday at University HS. Since the East Valley-West Valley matchup was canceled due to COVID earlier this season, the two will square off first at 6 p.m. and the winner will take on Clarkston 15 minutes after the conclusion of the first game for the league’s second spot.

Shadle Park is the real winner with the week off to rest before state. The Highlanders finished with the league’s highest RPI rating at No. 14.

Nonplayoff matchups

Everyone gets to play a Week 10 game regardless of playoff eligibility.

Thursday: North Central at Ephrata, 6 p.m.; East Valley (Yakima) at Pullman, 6 p.m.; Rogers at Cheney, 6:30 p.m.; Ferris at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Friday: Ridgeline at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

1A

The top four teams in the Northeast A League crossover with the Caribou Trail League for two berths to the round of 16. First place plays fourth, seconds faces thirds. All games Friday at 7 p.m.

NEA champion Lakeside (9-0) hosts Cashmere (5-4), NEA No. 2 Riverside (8-1) hosts Chelan (4-4), NEA No. 3 Freeman (6-2) travels to Cascade (4-4) and NEA No. 4 Newport (4-4) plays at CTL top seed Omak (6-1).

Make sure to visit Spokesman.com/high-school-sports for scheduling updates.