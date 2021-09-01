Cops take stolen go-karts for spin on their way to return them, Washington video shows

By Maddie Capron Tri-City Herald

Someone stole several go-karts from an amusement center in Washington, and the police took the opportunity to play a real-life game of Mario Kart.

The Tukwila Police Department said 10 go-karts were taken Monday night from the Family Fun Center in the city. One of them was found miles from the center in Renton, according to the police department.

“Early this morning this kart was found in a neighborhood in south Renton,” Renton police said in a Facebook post. “It was stolen … and driven nearly 6 miles where it was dumped.”

Two other go-karts were found in the parking lot of a business nearby, Tukwila police said.

On the way to return the go-kart to its rightful owner, police hopped in and took it for a ride, videos show.

[embed id=7260]

“If we’re being honest, returning it to the Fun Center wasn’t the worst duty,” police said.

Two go-karts were still missing as of Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for them.

“If you see any officers driving go-karts on the road over the next hour or so, they aren’t LARP’ing and making their Mario Kart dreams a reality,” police said.

Officials are reviewing surveillance footage. The thief could face felony burglary charges, police said.