Hunter Stovall stays hot with homer, triple; Spokane Indians top Tri-City 7-5

Hunter Stovall can’t stop hitting.

The 24-year-old infielder went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-5 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium.

Spokane (58-46) entered play 1 1/2 games behind first-place Eugene (59-45) and one game behind second-place Everett (58-45).

Stovall’s RBI triple in the first inning extended his hitting streak to 20 games, the fifth longest in Indians history and longest since Royce Bollinger’s 23-game streak in 2012.

His homer in the eighth, his sixth of the season, provided an important insurance run.

The Indians jumped all over Tri-City starter Sam Bachman – the Los Angeles Angels first-round pick in this summer’s draft.

Isaac Collins led off the bottom of the first with a single, went to third on a single by Ezequiel Tovar and scored on Stovall’s triple.

Nico Decolati singled to plate Stovall, went to second on a walk and scored on a throwing error during a double steal. Aaron Schunk followed with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Collins made it 5-0 with a solo homer in the second, his sixth of the season, and Tovar added a solo shot in the fifth.

Braxton Martinez hit a solo homer in the fourth and Adrian Rondon added a two-run shot in the fifth for Tri-City (42-62).

Indians starter Mitch Kilkenny went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits and no walks with four strikeouts.