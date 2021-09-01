The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Preseason Associated Press Washington high school football poll released

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 1, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The Associated Press high school football poll for Wednesday, Sept. 1 (first-place votes in parentheses; area teams in bold):

1. Graham-Kapowsin (5)…0-0…74

2. Union…0-0…65

(tie) Lake Stevens (2)…0-0…65

4. Gonzaga Prep (1)…0-0…55 (at University, Friday 7 p.m.)

5. Bothell…0-0…33

6. Puyallup…0-0…27

(tie) Sumner…0-0…27

8. Kennedy Catholic…0-0…26

9. Central Valley…0-0…15 (at Eastmont, Friday 7 p.m.)

(tie) Glacier Peak…0-0…15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chiawana 10. Skyview 8. Woodinville 8.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8)…0-0…80

2. Seattle Prep…0-0…58

3. Spanaway Lake…0-0…55

4. Eastside Catholic…0-0…46

5. Bellevue…0-0…44

6. Yelm…0-0…42

7. Kennewick…0-0…38

8. Mt. Spokane…0-0…20 (at Cheney, Friday 7 p.m.)

9. Lincoln (Tacoma)…0-0…17

10. Marysville-Pilchuck…0-0…12

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (8)…0-0…80

2. Lynden…0-0…63

3. Lakewood…0-0…62

4. North Kitsap…0-0…50

5. Hockinson…0-0…42

6. Squalicum…0-0…41

7. Steilacoom…0-0…28

8. Prosser…0-0…26

9. Archbishop Murphy…0-0…21

10. Enumclaw…0-0…20

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8)…0-0…80

2. Eatonville…0-0…68

3. Lynden Christian…0-0…60

4. Connell…0-0…46

5. Mount Baker…0-0…44

6. Toppenish…0-0…36

7. Zillah…0-0…29

8. Montesano…0-0…26

9. LaCenter…0-0…19

10. Riverside…0-0…11 (vs Ephrata, Friday 7 p.m.)

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (2)…0-0…63

(tie) Onalaska (3)…0-0…63

3. Napavine (2)…0-0…62

4. Okanogan…0-0…45

5. Forks…0-0…41

6. Chewelah (Jenkins)…0-0…36 (vs Lake Roosevelt, Friday 7 p.m.)

7. Liberty (Spangle)…0-0…23 (at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Friday 7 p.m.)

8. Toledo…0-0…14

9. Columbia (Burbank)…0-0…12

10. Lake Roosevelt…0-0…9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Brewster 7.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6)…0-0…60 (vs Desales, Friday 7 p.m.)

2. Almira Coulee-Hartline…0-0…43 (vs Cusick, Saturday 2 p.m.)

3. Naselle…0-0…33

4. Lummi…0-0…28

(tie) Liberty Christian…0-0…28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 23. Pomeroy 12. Neah Bay 7.

