Preseason Associated Press Washington high school football poll released
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 1, 2021
The Associated Press high school football poll for Wednesday, Sept. 1 (first-place votes in parentheses; area teams in bold):
1. Graham-Kapowsin (5)…0-0…74
2. Union…0-0…65
(tie) Lake Stevens (2)…0-0…65
4. Gonzaga Prep (1)…0-0…55 (at University, Friday 7 p.m.)
5. Bothell…0-0…33
6. Puyallup…0-0…27
(tie) Sumner…0-0…27
8. Kennedy Catholic…0-0…26
9. Central Valley…0-0…15 (at Eastmont, Friday 7 p.m.)
(tie) Glacier Peak…0-0…15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chiawana 10. Skyview 8. Woodinville 8.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8)…0-0…80
2. Seattle Prep…0-0…58
3. Spanaway Lake…0-0…55
4. Eastside Catholic…0-0…46
5. Bellevue…0-0…44
6. Yelm…0-0…42
7. Kennewick…0-0…38
8. Mt. Spokane…0-0…20 (at Cheney, Friday 7 p.m.)
9. Lincoln (Tacoma)…0-0…17
10. Marysville-Pilchuck…0-0…12
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (8)…0-0…80
2. Lynden…0-0…63
3. Lakewood…0-0…62
4. North Kitsap…0-0…50
5. Hockinson…0-0…42
6. Squalicum…0-0…41
7. Steilacoom…0-0…28
8. Prosser…0-0…26
9. Archbishop Murphy…0-0…21
10. Enumclaw…0-0…20
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8)…0-0…80
2. Eatonville…0-0…68
3. Lynden Christian…0-0…60
4. Connell…0-0…46
5. Mount Baker…0-0…44
6. Toppenish…0-0…36
7. Zillah…0-0…29
8. Montesano…0-0…26
9. LaCenter…0-0…19
10. Riverside…0-0…11 (vs Ephrata, Friday 7 p.m.)
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (2)…0-0…63
(tie) Onalaska (3)…0-0…63
3. Napavine (2)…0-0…62
4. Okanogan…0-0…45
5. Forks…0-0…41
6. Chewelah (Jenkins)…0-0…36 (vs Lake Roosevelt, Friday 7 p.m.)
7. Liberty (Spangle)…0-0…23 (at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Friday 7 p.m.)
8. Toledo…0-0…14
9. Columbia (Burbank)…0-0…12
10. Lake Roosevelt…0-0…9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Brewster 7.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6)…0-0…60 (vs Desales, Friday 7 p.m.)
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline…0-0…43 (vs Cusick, Saturday 2 p.m.)
3. Naselle…0-0…33
4. Lummi…0-0…28
(tie) Liberty Christian…0-0…28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 23. Pomeroy 12. Neah Bay 7.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.