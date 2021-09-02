10 under $10 Sept. 3-10 – Fox Theater open house, ‘Escape From Mogadishu,’ Predictable and 3 Minute Mic

1 “Escape From Mogadishu” – 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. Trapped in the middle of a civil war in Mogadishu, a group of South Korean and North Korean diplomats are forced to set aside their differences and work together to survive. Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan. Rated TV-14. 121 minutes. For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $9

2 Predictable – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre hosts a night of improv built off audience suggestions and computer-generated prompts. Rated for all ages. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Fox Theater Open House – Noon Friday, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Celebrating its 90th birthday, the Fox Theater will open its doors for self-guided tours, refreshments and a program of virtual Spokane Symphony concerts. Author Jim Kershner will be signing copies of his recent release, “The Sound of Spokane: A History of the Spokane Symphony.” The box office will also be open at this time. Masks required. For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org. Admission: FREE

4 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore. Hosted via Zoom by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com or call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

5 Beargrass – 8 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Bluegrass trio Beargrass visits Eichardt’s Pub. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com/blog. Admission: FREE

6 Funky Junk Antique Show – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint. A wide variety of antiques, vintage goods and handmade creations, the Funky Junk Antique Show will also feature live music, a garden bar and food vendors among other attractions. For more information, visit bonnercountyfair.com. Admission: $5 for weekend admission, free for visitors ages 12 and younger.

7 Spokane Symphony Labor Day Weekend Concerts – 6 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Lake Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake; 6 p.m. Monday, Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Featuring a lineup of light classics, patriotic tunes and music from movies and Broadway, music director James Lowe and the Spokane Symphony will take to the stage after more than a year. Concerts will last approximately 90 minutes with one 20-minute intermission. Audience members are welcome to bring food and drinks (no alcohol or glass bottles), blankets and low-backed chairs (28-inch maximum height). Drones and other remote-controlled flying devices are prohibited. For more information, visit spokanesymphony.org. Admission: FREE

8 The Clay Studio of Missoula – 5 p.m. Friday, Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Trackside Studio showcases mixed-media creations by eight resident artists of the Clay School of Missoula. Opening reception begins at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. For more information, visit tracksidestudio.net and call (509) 863-9904. Admission: FREE

9 Evan Denlinger – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Singer-songwriter Evan Denlinger visits Coeur d’Alene Cellars. For more information, visit Even Denlinger on Facebook. Admission: FREE

10 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE