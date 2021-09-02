Arts Wrap: Virtual ‘Bedtime Stories,’ Eroica Trio at Barrister Winery, and Fox Theater celebrates 90th birthday

‘Bedtime Stories’ go virtual

Citing health and safety concerns, Humanities Washington has decided to take its annual “Bedtime Stories” fundraiser virtual. Featuring a “welcome poem” from Poet Laureate Rena Priest, the livestream will showcase “the Humanities Washington programs that bring our state together,” and award-winning authors including Charles Johnson, Tiffany Midge and Jess Walter read aloud original works at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

Registration is free and open to the public. For more information, visit humanities.org.

Eroica Trio visits Barrister

Tickets are still available for the Eroica Trio’s concerts at Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave., at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14. Each night featuring a different program, and the lineup will include works from J.S. Bach and Johannes Brahms to Jean-Luc Godard and Adolphus Hailstork. For more information, visit nwbachfest.com and call (509) 326-4942. Tickets: $20-$45

Fox Theater open house

Celebrating its 90th birthday, the Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., will open its doors for self-guided tours, refreshments and a program of virtual Spokane Symphony concerts at noon Friday. Author Jim Kershner, a columnist for The Spokesman-Review, will be signing copies of his recent release, “The Sound of Spokane: A History of the Spokane Symphony.” The box office will also be open at this time. Masks are required. For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org.