College football roundup: No. 4 Ohio State outlasts Minnesota 45-31 in C. J. Stroud’s debut

Associated Press

C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter, and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores in the opener, one early on a run off right end by Miyan Williams and one late on a third-down screen to true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Day, starting his third full year on the job, is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games.

Chris Olave had touchdown catches of 38 and 61 yards, and Garrett Wilson scored on a 56-yard reception that gave Ohio State the lead for good at 24-21 midway through the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Haskell Garrett grabbed a fumble from a strip-sack that Zach Harrison delivered on Tanner Morgan and ran it in for a 32-yard touchdown.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14: Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, and the host Chanticleers scored on their first seven possessions in a season-opening victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

The Chants didn’t punt until the start of the fourth quarter. By then, they had outgained the Bulldogs 537-153.

No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17: Charlie Brewer passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and the Utes beat the Wildcats at home.

Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the opener for both teams. Tavion Thomas ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in his Utah debut.

Weber State took a 7-3 lead when Rashid Shaheed cut to the edge and returned a kickoff 100 yards untouched. He tied an FCS record with his sixth kickoff return for a touchdown.

Bronson Barron threw for 213 yards and a touchdown for Weber State, but the Wildcats had just 57 yards rushing.

The teams retreated to the locker rooms with 8:26 left in the first quarter because of a lightning delay that lasted 90 minutes.

U.C. Davis 19, Tulsa 17: Isaiah Gomez kicked two of his four field goals in the fourth quarter, and the FCS Aggies stunned Tulsa 19-17 in a nonconference season opener on Thursday night on the road.

UC Davis took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 11 plays with Hunter Rodrigues hitting McCallan Castles for a 12-yard score and a 7-0 lead. The Golden Hurricane answered with a Zack Long 41-yard field goal with 2:05 left in the first quarter, and Steven Anderson’s 1-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the half to take a 10-7 lead. Gomez kicked his first field goal of the day, a career-long 44-yarder, on the last play of the half to knot the score at 10.