Sports >  NCAA football

College football roundup: No. 4 Ohio State outlasts Minnesota 45-31 in C. J. Stroud’s debut

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 2, 2021

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Minnesota in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Associated Press

C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter, and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores in the opener, one early on a run off right end by Miyan Williams and one late on a third-down screen to true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Day, starting his third full year on the job, is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games.

Chris Olave had touchdown catches of 38 and 61 yards, and Garrett Wilson scored on a 56-yard reception that gave Ohio State the lead for good at 24-21 midway through the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Haskell Garrett grabbed a fumble from a strip-sack that Zach Harrison delivered on Tanner Morgan and ran it in for a 32-yard touchdown.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14: Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, and the host Chanticleers scored on their first seven possessions in a season-opening victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday night.

The Chants didn’t punt until the start of the fourth quarter. By then, they had outgained the Bulldogs 537-153.

No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17: Charlie Brewer passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and the Utes beat the Wildcats at home.

Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the opener for both teams. Tavion Thomas ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in his Utah debut.

Weber State took a 7-3 lead when Rashid Shaheed cut to the edge and returned a kickoff 100 yards untouched. He tied an FCS record with his sixth kickoff return for a touchdown.

Bronson Barron threw for 213 yards and a touchdown for Weber State, but the Wildcats had just 57 yards rushing.

The teams retreated to the locker rooms with 8:26 left in the first quarter because of a lightning delay that lasted 90 minutes.

U.C. Davis 19, Tulsa 17: Isaiah Gomez kicked two of his four field goals in the fourth quarter, and the FCS Aggies stunned Tulsa 19-17 in a nonconference season opener on Thursday night on the road.

UC Davis took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 11 plays with Hunter Rodrigues hitting McCallan Castles for a 12-yard score and a 7-0 lead. The Golden Hurricane answered with a Zack Long 41-yard field goal with 2:05 left in the first quarter, and Steven Anderson’s 1-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the half to take a 10-7 lead. Gomez kicked his first field goal of the day, a career-long 44-yarder, on the last play of the half to knot the score at 10.

