Mead High senior’s sounds of summer were Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars and Doja Cat

By Shafiq Moltafet The Spokesman-Review

Summer break has ended. School has started. Sorority decision letters have been sent out. COVID-19 cases are on a rise. There is mayhem all over.

Thankfully, nothing liberates the dopamine more than the music offered by our 21st century talents. Here are three artists I favored to soak up the sun of this record-hot summer:

Billie Eilish

The first and most obvious on the list, Billie Eilish. Her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” which dropped July 20, is all about Eilish’s autobiography, and fair warning: It will get you in your feels. Normally when listening to Eilish, you would notice her distinctively quiet, breathy tone, but this album is a stunner due to her uplift being so unpredictable.

The sophomore record of the 19-year-old artist comes after her Grammy Award-winning debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” In her latest, she shares her struggles with fame in the social media era, past trauma and illustrates her emotional work journey.

“Happier Than Ever’s” title track, where she wonders if an ex still reads her interviews, starts out with a melodic whisper: “When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever.” The eclectic, soft start complements the loud instrumentation, which takes off halfway through her 5-minute song, the longest on her record.

If you’re in need of someone sympathizing with life’s complexities, Eilish’s lyrical experience is meant for you.

Doja Cat

Do not make the mistake and listen to Doja Cat’s newest album “Planet Her” near your parents, teachers or co-workers. Not only will you never be looked at the same, but everyone also will discover profanity never heard before. It’s excessive and unapologetic, and that’s what makes it so good.

Doja Cat rose to fame from her sophomore album, “Hot Pink,” gained recognition on TikTok with her hit “Say So” in 2020. Today she is known for her hits that will guarantee maximum hype with her disco style.

Her top hits “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me More” are the epitome of melodic rap and prove her to be a treasured vocalist who can rap and sing.

Bruno Mars

Your loved one is leaving you to go to college hundreds of miles away. You’re filled with sorrow. Who do you listen to? There is one right answer, and it is Bruno Mars. Nothing screams throwback heartbreak music more than Mars’ 2010 prime hits.

The young singer is known to have left everyone in tears with his 2010 debut album “Doo-Wop & Hooligans.” Just look at the most memorable line of them all: “Gave you all I had, and you tossed it in the trash …”

Mars’ versatile singing, which was on full display in his 2016 album “24K Magic,” won seven Grammys and featured more upbeat melodies. Hits such as “Lazy Song” tell you about the laziness experienced by the singer and offer a pinch of humor not seen a lot in modern music.

Mars is a perfect hype man who can also give you a shoulder to cry on. Although his albums juxtapose each other, his melody gives a throwback to the 1980s era of signature sounds and pop.

Shafiq Moltafet is a high school summer intern, and he begins his senior year at Mead High School in the fall. Moltafet can be reached at (509) 459-5150 or at shafiqm@spokesman.com. Moltafet’s reporting is being funded by a grant from Bank of America.